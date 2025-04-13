Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Harpagun, Random Studio

Harpagun Released Into Early Access On Multiple VR Platforms

You can try the new VR first-person shooter and smasher title Harpagun right now as the game has been released into Early Access

Article Summary Harpagun, a VR shooter and smasher, now in Early Access on PSVR2, SteamVR, and Meta Quest.

Exciting gameplay: improvise combat with unique tools and strategies in retro-futuristic settings.

Features vast sci-fi story, arcade, and arena modes, ensuring endless VR action.

Stunning visuals and a riveting soundtrack inject energy into your cosmic scavenger adventure.

Indie game developer and publisher Random Studio have released their latest game, Harpagun, into Early Access. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a VR first-person shooter and smasher, relying on speed mec hanics and your own quick reflexes, as you'll have to improvise your way through combat with a number of different tools and strategies at your disposal. You can check out the latest trailer here, as well as the info below as it's out on PSVR2, SteamVR, and Meta Quest.

Harpagun

You're a cosmic scavenger, looting abandoned worlds with your crew. But when one of your team goes missing on a long forsaken Earth, your rescue mission turns into something far bigger than you could ever imagine. Will you find your lost comrade? Can you make it back to your ship? And most importantly—can you trust the ones waiting for you onboard? Embark on a wild trip through retro-futuristic abandoned Earth. Throw, shoot and smash your way through vivid, colorful locations as you try to get back to your mothership. Fight off host of aliens in your unique style – slash them with energy blades, shoot to bits with machine guns, rip apart using magnetic rays or even run over with a tractor – the choice is yours.

The sharpest made-for-VR combat .

Embark on an adventure – it's not just a collection of levels, it's a full fledged sci-fi story

Quest-melting visuals – we couldn't squeeze more out of the system even if we tried, the game is filled to the brim with environments, effects and high quality animations

Riveting soundtrack – funky beats that will make your blood run faster and your senses sharper.

Arcade and Arena modes – when you're done with the story come back and test your skills in combat-only environments, the campaign was only the beginning.

