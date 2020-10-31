Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Announces November 2020 Events

Niantic has announced the full details for events happening in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in November 2020. Focusing primarily on Dumbledore's Army, the month will include two Brilliant Events, a Community Day, and a Wizarding Weekend. Read on for the full details.

Niantic announced the following events for November in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite:

Dumbledore's Army Brilliant Event Part 1: Tuesday, November 3 at 11 a.m. PT – Tuesday, November 10 at 11 a.m. PT Help return Brilliant Foundables from Hog's Head Pub including Neville Longbottom and Lee Jordan.

It's possible that this event may narratively connect to the Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Events that took place in September. These events saw a surge of the Calamity focusing on the night that Dumbledore's Army faced off with the Death Eaters for the first time. It's likely that this November Brilliant Event will, too, pull heavily from content in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

November Community Day: All day Saturday, November 14 from 12:01 a.m.–11:59 p.m. local time Think tactics, get your game on and visit the Chess Chamber.

Hopefully this Community Day will be more playable than the September Makeup and October Community Days, which earned a negative reaction from the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite community due to the Special Assignment's prohibitive difficulty.

Dumbledore's Army Brilliant Event Part 2: Tuesday, November 17 at 11 a.m. PT–Tuesday, November 24 at 11 a.m. PT Help return Brilliant Foundables from the Room of Requirement, including Luna Lovegood and the Dueling Dummy.

The image for this event, pictured above, shows off Luna Lovegood and what looks to be a beautiful Brilliant Rabbit Patronus.

November Wizarding Weekend: Friday, November 27 at 11 a.m. PT–Monday, November 30 at 11 a.m. PT Spend a weekend rounding up Care of Magical Creatures Foundables including Hagrid and Baby Norwegian Ridgeback.

Looks like this one will be major fun for Magizoologists.

Bleeding Cool readers can look forward to full breakdowns of these events and the Special Assignments that will come along with each one.