Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Triwizarding Secrets Part 1 Tasks

The first Brilliant Event of 2021 is now live in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. We have the full questline of tasks and rewards for the Triwizarding Secrets Brilliant Event Part 1 Special Assignment, which will require players to return Foundables based on events from the fourth book in J. K. Rowling's landmark fantasy saga, Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire.

The full tasks and rewards for the Triwizarding Secrets Brilliant Event Part 1 Special Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite includes:

Page One

Collect 2 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Erumpent Horn

Brew Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 2 Powdered Dragon Claw

Return 12 Brilliant Mad-Eye Moody's Eye: 2 Invigoration Draught

Bonus Rewards: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two

Earn 7000 Wizarding XP From Traces: 1 Silver Key

Collect 5 Brilliant Triwizarding Secrets Runes: 6 Snow Drop

Use Baruffio's Brian Elixier 2 Times: 1 Dark Detector

Bonus Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three

Return 15 Brilliant Goblet of Fire: 2 Dawdle Draught

Brew 7 Potions (Any): 4 Snowdrop

Use 5 Potions (Any) in Wizarding Challenges: 3 Leaping Toadstool

Bonus Rewards: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Four

Complete 5 Wizarding Challenges with 3 or more Teammates: 1 Spell Book

Defeat 35 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book

Earn 5000 Wizarding XP from Challenges: 2 Spell Books

Bonus Rewards: 1 Brilliant Barty Krouch Sr., 50 Coins, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 30 Spell Energy

Once this Special Assignment is complete in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, a Bonus Assignment will be unlocked.

Bonus Assignment

Place 5 Images on Brilliant Great Hall Registry Page: 1 Spell Book

Earn 12500 Wizarding XP: 1 Spell Book

Win in Your Highest Unlocked Chamber: 1 Spell Book

Use 10 Exstimulo Potions (Any) in Wizarding Challenges: 2

Cast a Great Spell 25 Times: 10 Spell Energy

Bonus Rewards: 5 Brilliant Fleur Delacour Fragments, 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy

Best of luck!