Hasbro Has Released a Version of Clue in Fortnite Creative

Fortnite players have a new minigame experience they can try in Fortnite Creative, as Hasbro brings the world of Clue to an island

Hasbro has teamed up with Look North World to release a new mini-game island in Fortnite Creative centered around their iconic board game Clue. Technically, this has already been out for a while now, as LNW created it back in October 2024 as a short-term mystery game for people to play. But it looks like they've decided to make it a permanent fixture with more things for players to do. We have the details below as those who wish to play it can do so in Fortnite right now with the creative island code 0783-3570-5073.

Clue in Fortnite Creative

Packed with new content to make it the ultimate party game experience, Clue includes recreations of famous board game locations like Lavender Lake Lodge and Tudor Mansion, as well as brand new mini-games, events, an obby tower, and more. Parties will vote for events to compete in, like Room is Lava, a game where players must stay alive by fleeing the deadly lava area; Greedy Guests, where players race to collect 20 coins and become the Clue culprit; Jester, Traitor!, and more. Various events add a layer of laughs and strategy, with the Banana Split event turning all players into a banana, the T-rex Vision event granting invisibility to players who stay still, and Speed Run granting players twice the movement speed. Additionally, a new Obby Tower is available, built entirely from Clue props and decorations, celebrating the brand and its fans.

Clue was originally released by Look North World and Hasbro in October as the ultimate deception murder-mystery game, featuring round-based gameplay, Killer, Detective, and Guest roles, and a countdown to turn up the tension. Since launch, Clue has been featured by Epic multiple times, and the game continued to surge in popularity. Look North World has updated Clue in Fortnite based on the elements fans loved the most, creating a new party game experience that blends the brand's nostalgia and immersion with guaranteed laughs and sharable moments with friends.

"One of our passions at Look North World is reimagining iconic games for a new generation of players by combining cultural relevance with fast-paced, social gameplay," said Alex Seropian, Founder and CEO of Look North World. "This latest Clue update builds on what fans already love—layering in new minigames, silly twists, and iconic board game locations like Lavender Lake Lodge for an experience that's instantly fun with friends. Since launching Clue with Hasbro in October, we've seen incredible community enthusiasm and multiple features by Epic. We're excited to keep pushing boundaries with Hasbro, bringing timeless games into the platforms and spaces where today's players are most engaged. Grab your friends and jump into the new Clue party game today!"

