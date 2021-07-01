Hearthstone Announces Next Expansion United In Stormwind

Blizzard Entertainment revealed the latest expansion coming to Hearthstone as we're getting United In Stormwind this Summer. The news comes with other tidbits, such as the new 20.8 Patch that was released today, updates on Hearthstone Battlegrounds, and a new event happening in July. But the big announcement is that the new expansion will be released on August 3rd, 2021. Here's what we got from the developers today as we look forward to seeing more updates over the next month.

Stand United In Stormwind After battling your way through the Barrens, make yourself at home in Stormwind, the heart of the Alliance! Get ready to Mount up, master your craft with Profession Tools, and embark on epic Questlines that'll define your career as an adventurer! United in Stormwind will introduce 135 new cards inspired by the rites of passage shared by heroes about to come into their own in this gleaming city. Questlines: These three-part quests provide a peek into the ongoing stories of Hearthstone's newest mercenary heroes. You'll start a match with your Questline cards in hand and completing each step results in a small reward. Complete all three and the mercenary joins your side—as a powerful Legendary minion!

New Keyword: Tradeable. Time is money, friend! Achieve maximum value by adding Tradeable cards to your deck. You can play them for their normal effect, or you can drag them back in your deck for just 1 mana and draw another card that might be more useful in the moment.

Mount up: Cruise through Stormwind in style! Cast a Mount spell onto a minion to give it a powerful buff. Once the empowered rider is destroyed, it summons the trusty steed (with stats that line up with the original buff).

Ply Your Trade: Profession Tools are a new passive type of weapon that have special effects instead of attack values—like the Paladin's Prismatic Jewel Kit, which boosts the power of minions in your hand whenever a friendly minion loses a Divine Shield.

Hearthstone Battlegrounds Updates Keep the party going with a major Battlegrounds update, including the largest minion pool shakeup since launch! All-new Battlegrounds cosmetics will add some flair to your time in the Tavern:

The Battlegrounds Bundle: Beach Party includes seven new portraits of heroes enjoying some fun in the sun, such as Grill King Bolvar and Chillin' Vol'jin. The bundle also includes Tikilord Ragnaros, a fully-voiced alternate Bartender who serves up drinks with a scorching attitude. The Battlegrounds Heroes: Shadowlands bundle includes eight heroes reimagined as members of the Covenants featured in the afterlife-themed World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion, including Finley of the Kyrian and Ysera of the Night Fae. Stay tuned for more Battlegrounds cosmetics, including more alternate Bartenders and more Hero skins throughout the year! Welcome To The Festival This year, Ragnaros is throwing a house party in the Firelands, and all insects are invited! Enjoy new Legendary quests and fan-favorite Tavern Brawls from July 6 to July 27, along with new Book of Mercenaries and Book of Heroes chapters.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: United in Stormwind Cinematic Trailer (https://youtu.be/E0OfUJcBW_0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Hearthstone July 1 Expansion Reveal (https://youtu.be/eAaiuAv3V7Y)