Heatran Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2021

Burn Drive Genesect leaves Tier Five raids tomorrow at 10 AM local time, replaced with Heatran. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Heatran, a dual Fire/Steel-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Legendary from the Sinnoh region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Heatran's 100% IVs.

Top Heatran Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Heatran counters as such:

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power,

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Shadow Flygon: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Heatran with efficiency.

Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Flygon: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Seismitoad: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze

Ho-Oh: Ground-type Hidden Power, Earthquake

West Sea Gastrodon: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

East Sea Gastrodon: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Haxorus: Counter, Earthquake

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Heatran has a double weakness to Ground-types. As you can see above, this double weakness to typing makes Ground-type moves dominate the counter list, making a normally middle-of-the-road Pokémon like Flygon more effective against Heatran than any Mega. Because of this, two expert trainers with the above counters will be able to take down Heatran. If you can't guarantee that, aim for three to four.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Heatran. Keep in mind, Heatran is rather far away and needs a bit of a chuck to hit it.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Heatran will have a CP of 2145 in normal weather conditions and 2681 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!