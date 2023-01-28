Helipotile Has A Higher Shiny Rate In Raids & Eggs In Pokémon GO During the Crackling Voltage event in Pokémon GO, you will have better luck hunting this new Shiny Pokémon in raids and eggs than the wild.

The current Crackling Voltage event in Pokémon GO is bringing a new raid rotation to the game. The main draw is the release of Shiny Tapu Koko in Tier Five Raids, as well as the return of Mega Aerodactyl to Mega Raids. There are some solid options available in Tiers One and Three as well. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Helioptile, which currently has a boosted Shiny rate in Eggs and in Tier One Raids. This is a break from how Shiny rates normally work. Normally, a rate is assigned to a species rather than a form of encounter. Helioptile breaks the trend. Let's get into the details.

Top Helioptile Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Helioptile counters as such:

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Alakazam: Counter, Psychic

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blaze Kick

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Shadow Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Shadow Hitmonlee: Double Kick, Close Combat

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Helioptile with efficiency.

Pheromosa: Bug Bite, Close Combat

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Buzzwole: Counter, Superpower

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Cobalion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Helioptile can be defeated with one trainer of any level. Tier One raids are introductory level raids that will prove easy to complete.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

As mentioned above, the official Pokémon GO blog specifies that Helioptile in raids will have great Shiny odds than those in the wild, though it is not yet known how much greater.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!