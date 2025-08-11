Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Henry Halfhead, Lululu Entertainment, Popagenda

Henry Halfhead Reveals Mid-September Release Date

Henry Halfhead has been given a release date, as the game will arrive on PC platforms, Nintendo Switch, and the PS5 this September

Article Summary Henry Halfhead launches mid-September on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS5 from Lululu Entertainment and Popagenda.

Play as Henry, a quirky character who can transform into any object to solve puzzles and explore sandbox levels.

Discover unique object abilities, unlock new rooms, and enjoy a humorous narrated story packed with whimsy.

Team up with a friend in local co-op mode to solve creative challenges or create playful chaos together.

Indie game developer and publisher Lululu Entertainment, with co-publisher Popagenda, has confirmed the release date for Henry Halfhead. This is a cool little title as you play the titular character, who has no body and just half a head, but he does have the unique ability to transform himself into whatever objects he sees. You'll use that ability to go off on a ton of sandbox adventures, solving puzzles in unique ways, and having tons of fun as inanimate objects that suddenly have a new life to them. Enjoy the trailer and the info here, as the game will be released for PC and consoles on September 16, 2025.

Henry Halfhead

Have you ever wanted to be a bed? An apple? Or a flower? Wait no longer; here comes Henry! Henry Halfhead is a quirky sandbox adventure game about an odd little character with the ability to become any object within their reach. Discover every object's unique properties and abilities and cleverly combine them to take Henry through their not-so-ordinary everyday life. Become a knife to slice your morning toast, water your beloved plants as a watering can or fold yourself into a paper plane to take off. Unlock new rooms and objects as you solve challenges, growing a joyful playground. Explore each level to find alternative solutions, funky hats, and additional story bits.

Play through a wholesome story, humorously told by a narrator who will react to your mischief. Discover every object's unique abilities and cleverly combine them to take Henry through their not-so-ordinary everyday life. Help Henry stay playful and curious as you accompany them through the different stages of life. Experiment, explore, and make everyday life fun again! Experience the game with a friend in the local co-op mode. Collaboratively solve challenges or have fun inducing chaos together!

