Here Are The Pokémon Presents Updates You May Have Missed

Right now, the Pokémon community is in a state of frenzied excitement about the newly revealed Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games which are set to reveal Generation Nine. This will have a huge impact on the entire franchise, so it's understandable that there is major excitement going on… and this is, of course, just the beginning. However, today's Pokémon Presents delivered other major news that shouldn't be overlooked by those interested in the other games in the franchise.

Here is a brief breakdown of what Pokémon Presents announced for each of the franchise's games:

First, don't miss the announcement for the new Generation. Pokémon GO: The Season of Alola brings Generation Seven to the mobile game this week. Catch the full details here.

The Season of Alola brings Generation Seven to the mobile game this week. Catch the full details here. Pokémon Masters EX: The game celebrates its 2.5 year anniversary, with the following features called out: 142 trainers have been revealed in total New feature: Victory Road where powerful sync pairs have assembled. Complete Victory Road to team up with Sygna Suit Red, Blue, and Leaf. Tomorrow, May & Latias synch pair arrive with May in a special Anniversary 2022 outfit. Skyla and Tornadus will also arrive with Skylar in her special Anniversary 2022 outfit as well. Same for Raihan and Flygon.

The game celebrates its 2.5 year anniversary, with the following features called out: Pokémon Cafe ReMix: New features and events have been announced, including: New delivery feature: Pelipper can deliver drinks and dishes to Pokémon far away to spread word of your cafe. This will reveal species new to the game. Victini appears for the first time during deliveries. It will be helpful in puzzle mode. Three events will roll out including: Bulbasaur's Happy Pokémon Day: 7-day log-in bonus with a special outfit. Shiny Piplup: Starting now and for four days, Shiny Piplip will have a greater chance of showing up at your cafe. It can join your staff. Express delivery: Use an "11x express delivery item" at no cost.

New features and events have been announced, including: Pokémon Unite : The new battle-focused game includes the following update: Full-fury battles arrive today. There will be special days where you can play as any species you like. The Pokémon Day Event brings Hoopa to the event. It can warp allies to other locations. Special fashion items for the event. Duraludon was teased for a future release.

: The new battle-focused game includes the following update: Other main series games: New content was teased for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl as well as Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You can see the full presentation here.