High School RPG Game Varlet Announced For Fall 2025

A new RPG has been announced this morning, as Varlet will be coming to PC via Steam, as well as PlayStation 5, this August

Article Summary Varlet RPG transforms high school life into an epic battle launching on Steam and PS5 in August 2025.

Kousei Academy's Johari network stirs chaos as an urban legend threatens reality within Varlet.

Navigate friendships and fight monsters in Varlet's Student Support Services guild.

Varlet's Triad Stats system lets players explore Light/Dark paths, impacting narrative and battles.

Indie game developer and publisher FURYU Corporation has revealed their latest game, Varlet, set to be released this Fall. This is a high school-based RPG title in which you basically lead a group of other misfits at your school to not only stand up to an oppressive force, but also find yourselves in the process. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game is currently slated for Steam and PS5 release on August 28, 2025.

Welcome within the halls of Kousei Academy, the first school to implement the cross-reality, virtual reality network known as "Johari," which is used for everything from finding basic information and making purchases to serving as a social networking and messaging app. The app has resulted in a marked increase in users desire for approval and attention amongst peers, and soon an urban legend begins circulating about users disappearing into otherworldly "Glitches" if those desires grow too strong. And worse yet, monsters inhabiting the "Glitches" are said to replace users in the real world leaving everyone none the wiser.

The protagonist soon discovers that this urban legend is very real and some students have already been replaced by monsters, forcing them to take a stand. As a member of the Student Support Services (SSS), a guild dedicated to solving the academy's troubles, players must guide their friends, strengthen bonds, and fight to protect the school from impending doom. However, navigating these relationships comes with its own challenges – getting too close to multiple people may lead to unexpected consequences.

At the core of Varlet's experience is its dynamic Triad Stats system, which shapes character progression based on player choices. These six distinct attributes are divided between Light and Dark Triad traits, influencing dialogue options and passive battle skills. Light Triad stats emphasize morality, sympathy, and altruism, while Dark Triad stats lean into Machiavellianism, psychopathy, and narcissism. Players will determine their true nature, either as a guiding leader who uplifts and empowers allies in battle or as a ruthless ruler wielding immense power even at a personal cost.

