Historic Anthology V On Magic Arena Adds These Four New Cards

Magic: The Gathering's online and mobile gameplay client Magic Arena has been booming. Since the pandemic began, business in the digital card game enterprise has been at an all-time high for Wizards of the Coast. This may have something to do with less people "gathering" to play, but even so, some players are left pining for many cards they couldn't use over Arena. That is, until now.

With the ever-expanding nature of the Historic format, Wizards has taken the opportunity presented to add cards to the format that wouldn't be able to be added through the Standard format. And in Historic Anthology V, Arena's newest bundle for the format, you'll be able to add all and any of the cards therein to your Historic decks! That's why we are happy to share with you these four exclusive previews, courtesy of Wizards of the Coast.

Ojutai's Command

We begin with one of the coolest control pieces in the new format, and one that we think will make an impact on gameplay across the format: Ojutai's Command!

It slices! It dices! It even brings small creatures back from the dead! And best of all, it is a Command card, and that means you can choose two modes instead of the single-mode decision presented by a Charm card. This card was a house when it was in Standard, and is sure to do great things in Historic.

Trash for Treasure

Next, we feast our eyes upon a fun little combo piece originally from the first Mirrodin set. It's Trash for Treasure!

Trash for Treasure is a card with an iconic effect, but is special because that effect is often known better for being on other cards, such as Daretti, Scrap Savant, Goblin Welder, or Scrap Mastery to provide a more extreme example. This card is a one-shot spell that trades in a crummy little artifact on the battlefield for something much more stylish from your graveyard, and we can certainly "dig" it.

Ancient Grudge and Ray of Revelation

Finally, we have two cards that will do very well in your sideboards, for use against those pesky artifacts and enchantments. First off, Ancient Grudge:

Ancient Grudge was, funnily enough, not originally from the Innistrad set, just as this next and final preview, Ray of Revelation, was not from Dark Ascension!

That's right! Both cards feature in those sets, but Ancient Grudge was originally in the Time Spiral expansion while Ray of Revelation was first printed in Judgment. Both spells remove permanents of certain kinds in remarkably similar ways, even down to the identical flashback costs. It felt most appropriate to mention these two in tandem for that reason.

Are you excited for the newest shake-up to the Historic format on Magic Arena? Are you looking to get ahold of Historic Anthology V?