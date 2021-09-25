Hitman 3's Next Seven Deadly Sins DLC Explores Envy

IO Interactive has revealed the latest piece of the Seven Deadly Sins DLC for Hitman 3, as things are getting a little more green with envy. Simply being called "Envy", this sin serves as Act 6 of the DLC collection and will be added to the game on September 28th. As the team has done so in the past, Envy and any of the past or future individual installments are still available. You can be purchase each of them individually for $5 a pop, or you can go the cheaper route in the long run by purchasing the entire Seven Deadly Sins collection for $30, which includes one more sin on the way. This collection will have you playing for this lovely green tux called the Odium Suit, along with the Cat's Claw, the Jeager 7 Green Eye, and the Envy Contention. We have more info on the DLC for you below, along with a small trailer showing off 47 looking pretty.

Get exclusive sin-themed suits and take on brand new challenges to unlock unique rewards. Can you resist all seven sins? Seven Deadly Sins is a 7-part expansion for Hitman 3 that will be released over time. Each of the seven content packs introduces a new contract, unique suit and sin-themed item that can be used across the World of Assassination. Go deep into the mind of an envious Agent 47, and compete to be the best in Mendoza to unlock new sin-themed items and suit to show off your green-eyed envy.