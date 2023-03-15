Ho-Oh Features Again In Tonight's Pokémon GO Raid Hour: March 2023
These are the top Shadow, Mega, and standard Pokémon to use as raid counters tonight during Ho-Oh Raid Hour in Pokémon GO.
Tonight, March 15th, 2023, is the second consecutive Ho-Oh Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. This is the last Raid Hour for the Fire/Flying-type Legendary Bird of Johto before Incarnate Forme Thundurus takes over ahead of next Wednesday's event. During this Raid Hour, most Gyms in Pokémon GO will be taken over by Tier Five raids featuring this Legendary Pokémon, which can be encountered in its Shiny form.
The overall top counter is:
Here are the top Mega Pokémon to use against Ho-Oh in descending order:
- Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse
- Mega Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Mega Ampharos: Volt Switch, Power Jem
- Mega Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hyrdo Cannon
Here are the top Shadow Pokémon to use against Ho-Oh in descending order:
- Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Shadow Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Shadow Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Shadow Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Shadow Sudowoodo: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Rock-type Ancient Power
Here are the top standard Pokémon to use against Ho-Oh in descending order:
- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Rampardos: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Incarnate Forme Landorus: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Nihilego: Acid, Rock Slide
- Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Midday Form Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Alolan Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
The best thing that you can do is use exclusively Rock-type moves to take down Ho-Oh in Pokémon GO, as it is double weak due to its dual Fire/Fighting-type. Best of luck tonight!