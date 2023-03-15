Ho-Oh Features Again In Tonight's Pokémon GO Raid Hour: March 2023 These are the top Shadow, Mega, and standard Pokémon to use as raid counters tonight during Ho-Oh Raid Hour in Pokémon GO.

Tonight, March 15th, 2023, is the second consecutive Ho-Oh Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. This is the last Raid Hour for the Fire/Flying-type Legendary Bird of Johto before Incarnate Forme Thundurus takes over ahead of next Wednesday's event. During this Raid Hour, most Gyms in Pokémon GO will be taken over by Tier Five raids featuring this Legendary Pokémon, which can be encountered in its Shiny form.

The overall top counter is:

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Here are the top Mega Pokémon to use against Ho-Oh in descending order:

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Mega Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Mega Ampharos: Volt Switch, Power Jem

Mega Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hyrdo Cannon

Here are the top Shadow Pokémon to use against Ho-Oh in descending order:

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Shadow Sudowoodo: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Rock-type Ancient Power

Here are the top standard Pokémon to use against Ho-Oh in descending order:

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Rampardos: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Nihilego: Acid, Rock Slide

Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Midday Form Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Alolan Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

The best thing that you can do is use exclusively Rock-type moves to take down Ho-Oh in Pokémon GO, as it is double weak due to its dual Fire/Fighting-type. Best of luck tonight!