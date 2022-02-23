Ho-Oh Legendary Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Tour: Johto

It's time to begin preparing for this weekend's mega-event Pokémon GO Tour: Johto. This remote, ticketed event will feature all five Johto Legendaries in Tier Five raids including Lugia, Ho-Oh, Entei, Suicune, and Raikou. All of them will be available to encounter in their Shiny forms. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Ho-Oh and perfect your catching strategy during Pokémon GO Tour: Johto.

Top Ho-Oh Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Ho-Oh counters as such:

Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Shadow Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Shadow Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Shadow Aggron (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Incarnate Forme Landorus (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Ho-Oh with efficiency.

Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Gigalith (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Alolan Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Aggron (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Archeops (Wing Attack, Ancient Power)

Crustle (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Regirock (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

The minimum to take Ho-Oh down is two trainers due to the double weakness that Fire/Flying-type Pokémon have to Rock-types. Going in with a party of three good trainers or more is the best bet if you cannot guarantee that all trainers will use the top counters and moves. Be certain to power up your Pokémon as well for the best results.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Note that if you encounter a Shiny in a Tier Five raids, it is a guaranteed first ball catch, so I'd suggest switching to Pinap Berries to increase the amount of Ho-Oh Candy you earn.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Ho-Oh will have a CP of 2207 in normal weather conditions and 2759 in boosted conditions.

Stay tuned for more in-depth Pokémon GO Tour: Johto coverage.