Hoopa In Pokémon GO: The Full Story & When It Arrives

Hoopa is coming to Pokémon GO. That much we know. The only thing that remains to be discovered is when, how, and… well, literally everything else, if we're being real here. There is, however, information we can glean about this upcoming Mythical arrival both from Pokémon GO's blogs and our GO Fest 2021 experience. Let's take a look.

Here's everything we know about Hoopa in Pokémon GO:

In the Pokémon GO narrative, Hoopa was responsible for all of the Legendary Pokémon appearing at once during GO Fest 2021. We saw Hoopa's rings in the sky as evidence that this Mythical was manipulating space and time. This reference at GO Fest leads me to think that Hoopa is coming soon… especially because the "space and time" reference matches with the information we currently have about Ultra Unlock 2021.

The Ultra Unlock events begin this Friday. Currently, we know that the first week will be called Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time with the following week called Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space. The current running theory in the Pokémon GO community is that these events will bring forth the long-awaited Shiny releases of Dialga and Palkia. Now, the Time and Space references match up with the Hoopa wording… and the text of the blog entry for Week 3 is quite mysterious. That portion of the event is referred to as Ultra Unlock Part 3: ??? and you can skip to the bottom of this post for a full recap of the blog's announcements for Ultra Unlock. It seems to pretty clearly spell out the arrival of Hoopa during Part 3.

Hoopa has two Formes: Confined and Unbound. The version we're seeing on the loading screen is Hoopa Confined, which means that is likely what we'll see. Hoopa will very likely be a raid Mythical like Deoxys and Genesect rather than a Special Research Mythical like Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, Victini, and now Meloetta. It is likely that Hoopa Confined and Hoopa Unbound will both have their own separate releases and then, later, their own separate Shiny releases.

Here is the full text of the Ultra Unlock announcement from the official Pokémon GO blog:

Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time If Trainers complete a total of eight global challenges, they'll gain access to Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time. The flow of time will be disrupted! Pokémon from various eras will be appearing more often. Part 1: Time will run from Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space If Trainers complete a total of 16 global challenges, they'll gain access to Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space. As Part 1: Time wraps up, we'll set our eyes to its other dimensional counterpart: space! Space itself will be distorted as Pokémon from various places appear! Part 2: Space will run from Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Ultra Unlock Part 3: ??? If Trainers complete a total of 24 global challenges, they'll unlock Ultra Unlock Part 3: ???. What will happen once Parts 1 and 2 are over? Will these abnormal events continue to happen? What awaits us during Part 3? Stay tuned, Trainers—we'll keep you posted on our findings! Part 3: ??? will run from Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

And now, there are no ifs about it. Pokémon GO trainers unlocked all of this at GO Fest 2021. Let us know in the comments if you agree that Ultra Unlock will bring forth Shiny Dialga, Shiny Palkia, and Hoopa Confined.