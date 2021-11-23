Hoopa Unbound Arrives In Pokémon GO This Week By Form-Changing

Hoopa Unbound is coming to Pokémon GO… but that doesn't mean you're getting another chance to catch a high IV Hoopa. This time around, this new Forme will be unlocked through the Form Changing mechanic that debuted with Furfrou. Let's get into the details.

Here's what we know about the Mischief Unbound event in Pokémon GO:

Date & Time: Friday, November 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, November 29, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Event Bonuses : Double Transfer Candy. Double Catch XP.

: New release: Hoopa Unbound. Like Furfrou before it, Hoopa Unbound will not be caught as a separate Pokémon like Formes in the past. Instead, you can switch your current Hoopa back-and-forth between Hoopa Confined (the original state in which you caught it) and Hoopa Unbound. The following details were listed regarding this Form Changing: Niantic wrote: "You'll be able to change Hoopa's form after you complete the second set of tasks in the Mischief Unbound Special Research." This is a new Special Research that will arrive at the start of this event, not to be confused with the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research. Changing Hoopa's form from Hoopa Confined to Hoopa Unbound requires 50 Hoopa Candy and 10,000 Stardust. Changing Hoopa's form from Hoopa Unbound to Hoopa Confined requires 10 Hoopa Candy and 2,000 Stardust.

Niantic went on to clarify the qualifications for this bonus event in Pokémon GO:

You'll be able to access this Special Research story by completing the Season-long Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story. Please note – Trainers will still have the opportunity to make progress on the Special Research story until the end of the Season of Mischief on Wednesday, December 1 at 9:59 a.m. local time to gain access to the Mischief Unbound Special Research. If you can't complete the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story, you can pick up a ticket for the Mischief Unbound Special Research in the shop for US $4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Tickets to this Special Research Story are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). The ticket for the Mischief Unbound Special Research will be available until the end of the Season of Mischief on Wednesday, December 1 at 9:59 a.m. local time. In order to progress through the Mischief Unbound Special Research story, you will need to have obtained a Hoopa from the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research.

This event will have no additional spawns, as it will take place during the current Ed Sheeran event which focuses on Water-type starters. It will, though, host four additional raid hours featuring Articuno, Moltres, Zapdos, Heatran, Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion, Regirock, Regice, and Registeel along with four additional afternoon Spotlight Hours featuring Rattata, Sableye, Pikachu, and Beldum. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more information on this week's additional Spotlight Hours and Raid Hours in Pokémon GO.