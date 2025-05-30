Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bushiroad Games, Hunter X Hunter, Hunter×Hunter Nen×Impact, HUNTERxHUNTER

HunterXHunter NenXImpact Releases New Free Trial Version

You can try out a free trial version of HunterXHunter NenXImpact on Steam right now, as the game will be released in mid-July

Article Summary Hunter×Hunter Nen×Impact releases a free Steam demo ahead of its July 16, 2025 launch date.

Experience 3v3 Nen Ability Team Battles, just like in the anime, and master easy-to-use combo moves.

Play in multiple modes: Story, Collection for unlockables, and Online battles with rollback netcode.

Challenge other players online, earn rank points, and wager G.I. Cards for extra competitive fun.

Bushiroad Games and Arc System Works have released a new free demo for their upcoming fighting game, HunterXHunter NenXImpact. Technically, it's a free demo under Steam's system, which is available right now. It gives you a brief look at how the anime series' first fighting game will shape up. There's also a PS5 trial coming, but no date was given for that. Enjoy the demo, as the game will be out on July 16, 2025.

HunterXHunter NenXImpact

The first full-scale Hunter×XHunter fighting game is here! The 3v3 Nen Ability Team Battle is just like the HunterXHunter anime! Create teams of characters to face off in 3-on-3 battles. Find a combination with synergy, and aim for the top with your own unique team! Use the Rush Button to do combos! "Aura Arts"! Just hold down the rush button and hit the button repeatedly to unleash powerful combos! Feel the exhilarating rush of pulling off a combo with ease!

You can perform "Aura Arts" once the Aura Gauge is filled! Aura Arts can be activated with only a little Aura, but can deal greater damage with more Aura! Smooth online battles with rollback netcode! Face off against other players across the network to win rank points. Your rank updates as you accumulate points. Aim to become a "three-star hunter"! You can even compete with "G.I. Cards" at stake! Gather the cards for the specified slots! ▼A variety of single-player modes!

Story Mode: Battle against CPU opponents as you enjoy a digest of beloved HunterXHunter moments! This mode includes tutorial stages, so try it out first to understand the basics of how to play!

Battle against CPU opponents as you enjoy a digest of beloved HunterXHunter moments! This mode includes tutorial stages, so try it out first to understand the basics of how to play! Collection: Collect it all! Gather collectibles such as Titles, Profile Icons, and G.I. Cards when you play the Story Mode or Single Mode! Titles and Profile Icons can be used in your profile!

Collect it all! Gather collectibles such as Titles, Profile Icons, and G.I. Cards when you play the Story Mode or Single Mode! Titles and Profile Icons can be used in your profile! Online: Set your favorite character's dialogue and icon! In online play, you can challenge other players to a Player Match by betting G.I. Cards that you have obtained!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!