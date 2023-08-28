Posted in: Games, Gearbox Publishing, Video Games | Tagged: Heart Machine, Hyper Light Breaker

Hyper Light Breaker Will Launch In Early Access Next Year

Gearbox Publishing confirmed this past week after delaying the game, they will finally release Hyper Light Breaker in 2024 for Early Access.

After being pushed back indefinitely, Gearbox Publishing and Heart Machine revealed Hyper Light Breaker will be coming to Early Access in 2024. Originally, the game was set to be released something this past Spring, but the game got delayed and was pushed back to this Fall. Now it seems history has repeated itself as the team revealed this past week that it has been delayed again. However, unlike last time, we just got a year and not a season, and 2024 could basically mean anything up to December 31 next year. So, without saying it, the team basically just hedged their bets that it will be ready eventually. In the meantime, check out the latest trailer for the game down below.

"Enter the Overgrowth, a new land in the world of Hyper Light. Play alone or with friends to explore massive biomes, defeat brutal monsters, create new builds, survive the mysterious Crowns, and overthrow the almighty Abyss King in this action rogue-lite adventure from the creators of Hyper Light Drifter. A world in disarray, with mysteries to solve, vicious enemies to fight, and fully 3D environments to explore. A vast, ever-changing world awaits with massive, open biomes and deep labyrinths. Use your wall-dashing, hoverboard, glider, and more for incredible freedom across landscapes."

"Play single-player or lead your team of Breakers through the Overgrowth in online cooperative play. Face hordes of enemies and gigantic bosses in frenetic third-person combat. Discover and unlock a wide arsenal of weapons and items to create the perfect build for every run. Learn more about the Overgrowth and the deep storylines hidden within each death and subsequent attempt. Help the settlement flourish over the course of your journey. Your accomplishments will introduce new, colorful characters and permanent upgrades to the hub. Visit settlers between each run and discover their unique, evolving stories."

