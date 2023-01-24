Independent Games Festival Awards Announces 2023 Finalists Organizers for the Independent Games Festival Awards have revealed multiple titles as finalists for the 25th Annual awards in March.

Informa Tech, the primary organizer of the Game Developers Conference (GDC), has revealed the Independent Games Festival Awards finalists for 2023. As usual, the event will be held during GDC at San Francisco's Moscone Convention Center from March 20th–24th. The IGFA has revealed the six finalists for the Seumas McNally Grand Prize, which we have listed for you below. We're waiting to see what other awards will be presented during the event, but for now, here's what we have.

TUNIC by TUNIC Team is nominated for Excellence in Audio, Excellence in Visual Arts, and the Seumas McNally Grand Prize. TUNIC is an action-adventure starring a heroic little fox who sets about exploring a foreign land brimming with colossal beasts, strange and powerful items, and long-lost secrets around every corner.

(also nominated for Excellence in Design) by Angel Matrix is a lightning-fast single-player speedrunning FPS where you can sacrifice your guns for godlike parkour moves. Not For Broadcast by NotGames puts players in control of the National Nightly News as a radical government comes to power. In this immersive, high-pressure propaganda sim, you control what the people see and determine what's Not For Broadcast.