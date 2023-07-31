Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, NetEase Games | Tagged: Infinite Lagrange, Mobile

Infinite Lagrange Reveals Special Assets For Those Who Register

NetEase Games went into more detail this morning about the benefits of registering for Infinite Lagrange and what you can snag.

NetEase Games revealed more info this morning about the bonuses you'll get for registering in Infinite Lagrange, including some special assets. The team highlighted new items they are calling Strategic Assets, which will give Explorers new ways to earn loot and expand their fleet. The new assets will become available as part of the upcoming "Lagrange Registration" version update, which will become available on August 4th for the Infinite Lagrange Pilot Server, along with a new worldview storyline. We got more info from the team below about how this will work out.

What Are Strategic Assets In Infinite Lagrange

Each one of Infinite Lagrange's factions has items and artifacts that have intrinsic value. These are referred to as 'Strategic Assets' and are broken down into four categories: Technical Blueprints, Tactical Items, Equipment, and Collectibles. The rarest and most valuable of these are considered "Legacy" items that can be unlocked once they are identified in the corresponding Lagrange Legacy Catalog, which chronicles the essential items in the galaxy.

How You Can Acquire & Identify Strategic Assets

Strategic Assets are found while exploring the galaxy in Infinite Lagrange. Once you pick up a Strategic Asset, you'll receive an alert that lets you know it has been acquired. You can then further examine the Strategic Asset within its special interface. Explorers need to take them to an Asset Appraisal Institute for further identification in order to use them to their fullest extent.

Once you arrive at the Asset Appraisal Institute, it will tell you how long it will take to identify each asset, so you will be free to accomplish other tasks while they're being assessed. Once the Strategic Asset has been identified, its functionality will be revealed. Also, if you acquire a high-level "Legacy" Strategic Asset, its Lagrange Legacy Catalog entry will be unlocked, revealing more about the item's history.

What Strategic Assets Do In Infinite Lagrange

As you gather and identify Strategic Assets in Infinite Lagrange, you can use them in different ways to enhance your fleet and further your ambitions. The Tech Blueprints can be used to produce new Equipment and Tactical Items. Tactical Item allows Explorers to get various buffs by spending Action Points, while Equipment can be installed on the base to receive special bonuses for those using them.

Why Strategic Assets Are So Important In Infinite Lagrange

Strategic Assets will be a significant part of Infinite Lagrange in the future. They will reward Explorers willing to search the darkest and most dangerous corners of the galaxy and provide many new options and strategies for players to use when facing enemies and surviving against the harsh and unknown threats of the cosmos. With these new tools in mind, Explorers will have the flexibility and tech they need to deal with the ever-changing situations in Infinite Lagrange as they seek to further their ambitions in the galaxy.

