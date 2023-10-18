Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Guzzlord, pokemon

It's Shiny Guzzlord Raid Hour Again In Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

It’s Shiny Guzzlord Raid Hour again in Pokémon GO, and here's why you should go hard on tonight's Raids before it's too late.

We are getting one more Guzzlord Raid Hour in Pokémon GO before this Ultra Beast disappears through Ultra Wormholes, and Darkrai makes its annual holiday return. Tonight's Guzzlord Raid Hour, happening from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. is important if you're a Shiny collector. This past Guzzlord raid rotation saw the release of this Ultra Beast's Shiny form for the first time, so it is likely going to be quite a while before we see it return again. My tip for tonight's Raid Hour would be make use of your Remote Raid Invites while you can and then get as many in-person Guzzlord Raids done as possible. Guzzlord is one of the easiest Tier Five Raid bosses to take down in Pokémon GO, so showing up to these on location is going to be easier than, say, if you were trying to Shiny hunt a Cresselia, a Pokémon that you'd need more help to defeat.

Here's what's happening for the rest of the month.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this October 2023:

October 6th – October 20th: Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)

Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release) October 21st – November 3rd: Darkrai (can be Shiny)

Darkrai (can be Shiny) ALL MONTH: Shadow Moltres will be in Shadow Raids on Saturdays and Sundays

The Raid Hours for the month of October 2023 are:

Wednesday,October 18th, 2023 : Guzzlord (can be Shiny)

Guzzlord (can be Shiny) Wednesday, October 25th, 2023: Darkrai (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this October 2023:

October 6th – October 20th: Mega Gengar

Mega Gengar October 21st – November 3rd: Mega Banette

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in October 2023:

October 21st, 2023: Skorupi Incense Day

Skorupi Incense Day October 19th – October 26th, 2023: Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1

Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1 October 26th – October 31st, 2023: Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in October 2023:

Tuesday, October 24th, 2023: Phantump with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Phantump with double XP for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, October 31st, 2023: Yamask with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from September 1st, 2023 until December 1st, 2023:

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Goomy, can be Shiny

Sableye, can be Shiny

Galarian Farfetch'd, can be Shiny

Larvitar, can be Shiny

Bagon, can be Shiny

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

