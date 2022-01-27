Jurassic World: The Legacy Of Isla Nublar Reveals More In New Video

Game developer Prospero Hall released a brand new video this week going over Jurassic World: The Legacy Of Isla Nublar. The company is currently working with Funko Games to produce this extensive legacy title that takes you across all of the films from the original 1993 blockbuster all the way to the most recent titles. This video, along with the info provided by the company below as part of it, examines the gameplay and what you can expect to see when it is released. Enjoy the video as the game will come out on March 22nd.

Like the blockbuster film franchise it's derived from, story is a crucial aspect to Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar gameplay. As you adventure forward, players shape their own Jurassic Park and the narrative behind it. From building placement to character selection and dinosaur development, every choice leads to a consequence – good or bad. This is intentional, as Prospero Hall Editorial Manager, Ruby Wishnietsky describes, "The best Legacy games are the ones that have that magical combination of story and gameplay." She adds. "The most exciting moments are when the game throws us the twist."

Everyone starts the game the same way, with a blank Isla Nublar island, however, that quickly changes as players advance through the 12 adventures. "The island will be your Jurassic Park, it will be your legacy," states Lead Game Designer, Dexter Stevens. "You are given every opportunity to affect change on the island."

As the latest video feature describes – your game play doesn't end after the last legacy adventure. The Prospero Hall team brings decades of inventive game mechanics to ensure the game 65 million years in the making is worth the wait. When you finish the finale adventure, the game transforms into a fully re-playable game with a custom board created by your team of players. "Your version of Isla Nublar is now the setting of an exciting action adventure that you can play as many times as you want," says Wishnietsky. "The whole game is designed to make you feel like you are in your own exciting Jurassic World adventure."