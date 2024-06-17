Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bingobell, Kaku: Ancient Seal

Kaku: Ancient Seal Confirms Full Release This July

Kaku: Ancient Seal has an official release date as the game will finally see a full-release next month after a year in Early Access.

Article Summary Kaku: Ancient Seal set for full release on July 12, 2024, after Early Access period.

Action RPG with open world, puzzles, and epic encounters featuring Kaku and Piggy.

Customize your combat style with combos, Rune Stones, and elemental pellets.

Explore elemental continents, engage in Musou battles, and unearth ancient mysteries.

Indie game developer and publisher Bingobell has confirmed the official release date for the full version of Kaku: Ancient Seal. The game has been in Early Access since May 2023, and during that time, the devs have made small improvements while progressing for the full release of the game. Now, we'll finally get it in a few weeks, as it will be released on July 12, 2024. Along with the news comes a new trailer for you to check out, which we have for you here.

Kaku: Ancient Seal

Kaku: Ancient Seal is an open-world ARPG game, filled with puzzles, tales and epic encounters. Embark on a thrilling adventure, play as Kaku, accompanied by Piggy, as you restore balance to the continent. Engage in dynamic combat and solve puzzles. Craft your own combat style, harness diviner power, explore diverse landscapes and unravel the mysteries of the Realm of Ruins. Set in a primordial, era this world created by the elemental power of the Creator Saga, was one day hit by a calamity from another realm, causing the dispersion of the elemental souls, and the world split into four continents, while its creator went missing. Millennia later, a young man named Kaku, living in the vast snowy mountains, along with Piggy, a flying pig, shoulders the task of finding the lost elemental souls under the guidance of a lost prophecy. They embark on an ancient and fantastical adventure to uncover the truth behind the calamity and the mystery of their origins.

Craft your unique combat style: Create your own combat style by mastering combos, exploring skill branches, customizing equipment with Rune Stones, and strategically using elemental pellets to defeat enemies and get rid of things obstructing your way.

Create your own combat style by mastering combos, exploring skill branches, customizing equipment with Rune Stones, and strategically using elemental pellets to defeat enemies and get rid of things obstructing your way. Unlock Divine Power: Embody the incarnation of Saga the Creator in epic Musou battles, immersing yourself in unparalleled combat experiences as the chosen one harnessing lost diviner power.

Embody the incarnation of Saga the Creator in epic Musou battles, immersing yourself in unparalleled combat experiences as the chosen one harnessing lost diviner power. Challenge yourself in the World of Ruins: Embark on an adventure in the World of Ruins, navigating ancient ruins filled with diverse puzzles and obstacles to claim valuable rewards, ensuring a fresh and engaging experience with each challenge.

Embark on an adventure in the World of Ruins, navigating ancient ruins filled with diverse puzzles and obstacles to claim valuable rewards, ensuring a fresh and engaging experience with each challenge. Embark on an epic journey: Set off on an epic journey through diverse elemental continents alongside Piggy, encountering indigenous inhabitants "The Ponpon", mastering abilities, and exploring untamed wilderness, ancient ruins, and mysterious caves for long-forgotten treasures and hidden tales.

