Kalos Debuts Today! Generation Six Unleashed In Pokémon GO

Generation Six is now live in Pokémon GO. Niantic has debuted the first wave of Kalos region Pokémon in-game today along with a Kalos-themed event. Here is everything trainers need to know in order to maximize on this event and catch all of the Kalos Pokémon currently available.

Starting today at 10 AM local time and running through Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 at 10 PM, the Kalos Event will introduce Generation Six species into Pokémon GO. Details include:

IN THE WILD: Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Bunnelby, Fletchling, Litlleo, and Noibat. It has been noted by players in earlier timezones that Bunnelby, Fletchling, and Liltleo are very common in the wild compared to the other Kalos species.

FROM EGGS: Bunnelby, Fletchling, and Litleo from 2KMs; Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie from 5KMs; and Espurr and Noibat from 10KMs.

IN RAIDS: Litleo and Espurr. Stay tuned for a full report on the Kalos event raid rotation.

NEW REGIONAL: Klefki will be available only in France.

FIELD RESEARCH: Tasks observed thus far include the following: "Catch 3 Normal-type Pokémon" rewards Bunnelby; "Catch 5 Flying-type Pokémon" rewards Fletchling; "Catch 7 Fire-type Pokémon" rewards Litleo.

TIMED RESEARCH: Nothing crazy here. It's an easy-to-completed questline that will reward Mega Charizard Energy. No Pokémon encounters are included. Stay tuned for a ful breakdown of the Timed Research.

In addition to all of this, Niantic has made a major update to help accommodate players as they begin to unveil this new generation. The max Pokémon storage has been expanded to 4000. Trainers who have previously maxed out their storage can now expand it by purchasing a storage increase in the in-game shop.

Good luck, fellow trainers, as you get out there and hunt species from the Kalos region for the very first time. The reveal of a new generation is always one of the most exciting times in Pokémon GO and, with Levels 41 – 50 newly released in the game as well, this is sure to be a fun week of gameplay.