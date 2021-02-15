Kanto Event Will Follow Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Next Week

Following the landmark Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto next week will be another Kanto-themed Pokémon event, just in case the day of festivities doesn't settle your Generation One appetite. Here are the details, fellow trainers!

Straight from the Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced this week-long event that will run from Sunday, February 21st, 2021 at 10 AM to Saturday, February 27th, 2021 at 8 PM local time. Those keeping track of all the festivities may recognize the significance of the 27th… which is Pokémon Day. The details include:

In the wild: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Weedle, Pikachu, Geodude, Clefairy, Psyduck, Slowpoke, Gastly, Voltorb, and Magikarp. There will, of course, be no new Shiny release, because the previous day's Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event is already set to release every remaining Generation One Shiny.

More attracted to Incense: Caterpie, Pidgey, Spearow, Poliwag, Abra, Seel, Machop, Krabby, Exeggcute, Horsea, Goldeen, and more.

Hatching from 5KM event Eggs: Oddish, Bellsprout, Tangela, Dratini, Pichu, Elekid, Magby, and more.

Field Research tasks rewards: Stardust as well as Doduo, Magnemite, Diglett, Omanyte, Kabuto, Snorlax, Jigglypuff, Clefairy, and more.

In raids: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Magikarp, Dratini, Scyther, Pinsir, Machoke, Kadabra, Haunter, Graveler, Lapras, Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo.

Collection Challenges: Some of these that began during Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto will continue, but there are no specific details yet on which of these will run through both events.

In addition to all of this, Niantic has also announced that the following exclusive attacks will be available during the event:

Evolve Ivysaur (the evolved form of Bulbasaur) to get a Venusaur that knows Frenzy Plant. Evolve Charmeleon (the evolved form of Charmander) to get a Charizard that knows Blast Burn. Evolve Wartortle (the evolved form of Squirtle) to get a Blastoise that knows Hydro Cannon. Evolve Pichu to get a Pikachu that knows Surf. Evolve Eevee into any of its Evolutions to get an evolved form that knows Last Resort. Evolve Dragonair (the evolved form of Dratini) to get a Dragonite that knows Draco Meteor.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool all week for helpful preparation guides for Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto!