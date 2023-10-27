Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: KartRider, KartRider Rush+

KartRider Rush+ Launches Season 22 Featuring The Dragon Festival

KartRider Rush+ fans have an all-new season to dive into as players can experience the Dragon Festival and more, happening now.

Nexon has launched the latest season for their racing title KartRider Rush+, as Season 22 brings about the all-new Dragon Festival. As it has been in previous seasons, you're getting a ton of new content to experience, including two brand-new racers going by the names of Fairy Chen and Princess Solaris. The two will join you on a couple of new circuits that have been given a Chinese theme, including Dragon Sanctuary, Endless Road, and Rhythm of the Seas. There are also a few new karts to choose from with the Dragonia and the Rainbow Phoenix. We have the details of it all from he devs below.

KartRider Rush+ – Season 22: The Dragon Festival

Thrilling "Dragon Festival" Themed Additions – Racers can get ready for the ultimate victory lap with new karts "Dragonia" and "Rainbow Phoenix," race through vibrant streets on "Dragon Sanctuary (China), "Endless Road (China)," and "Rhythm of the Seas (China)," and join forces with legendary dragon racers Fairy Chen and Princess Solaris.

– Racers can get ready for the ultimate victory lap with new karts "Dragonia" and "Rainbow Phoenix," race through vibrant streets on "Dragon Sanctuary (China), "Endless Road (China)," and "Rhythm of the Seas (China)," and join forces with legendary dragon racers Fairy Chen and Princess Solaris. Powerful Legendary Karts – The Season 22 legendary karts "Onyx Beetle Dasher" and "Adamant Beetle Dasher" dominate the track with fiery force. Players can purchase the karts in the Beetle Center and choose their favorite of two designs for an unrivaled edge.

– The Season 22 legendary karts "Onyx Beetle Dasher" and "Adamant Beetle Dasher" dominate the track with fiery force. Players can purchase the karts in the Beetle Center and choose their favorite of two designs for an unrivaled edge. Tuning kart "Abili-Tune" – Racers can play Sim Mode to earn the Tuning kart "Abili-Tune" and Tuning Coins. The coins can be used to upgrade Drift Power, Nitro Duration, and various other attributes of the Tuning kart. Additionally, Sim Mode is now revamped into a permanent feature.

– Racers can play Sim Mode to earn the Tuning kart "Abili-Tune" and Tuning Coins. The coins can be used to upgrade Drift Power, Nitro Duration, and various other attributes of the Tuning kart. Additionally, Sim Mode is now revamped into a permanent feature. Celebratory Rewards – In celebration of the 22nd season, Nexon is giving out rewards such as "Green Onion Back" and "Peking Duck Balloon" until Sunday, Nov. 5 to players who log in and play KartRider Rush+ ranked races. Additionally, players can also obtain a "Restaurant Coupon" upon joining any multiplayer race until Sunday, Nov. 26, which can be exchanged for a "Master Chef Handheld," "Dim Sum Headband" and more.

