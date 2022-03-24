King Of Fighters AllStar Launches Street Fighter V Update

Netmarble has officially launched The King Of Fighters AllStar x Street Fighter V update today with a few new characters in the mix. Right now, as soon as you update the game, you'll be able to play with Ryu, Chun-Li, and Like from the iconic fighting game series as they will be mixing it up in this crossover. This includes getting to play them in special in-game events for rewards and prizes such as Dream Match, Rush Dungeon, and Guild Raid. We have more info on all three fighters as well as the events below.

Iconic Street Fighter V players Ryu, Chun-Li, Chun-Li (Nostalgia) and Luke are now available in The King Of Fighters AllStar as part of the update, with Chun-Li accessible through the Event Summons (EX rank). These newly added Street Fighter V characters harness unique skills that can be utilized in battle as follows: Ryu (Yellow Element/Attack Type Fighter) Leader Skill Effect : increases ATK by a maximum of 65% for all Street Fighter V characters

: increases ATK by a maximum of 65% for all Street Fighter V characters Special Skill : increases ATK by 12% while adding 1000 points to Penetration when attacking an enemy for 5 seconds (Stacks up to 5). If HP is under 30%, the skill becomes immune for 4 seconds (cool time 10 sec.)

: increases ATK by 12% while adding 1000 points to Penetration when attacking an enemy for 5 seconds (Stacks up to 5). If HP is under 30%, the skill becomes immune for 4 seconds (cool time 10 sec.) Street Fighter V Skill: Increases ATK by 40% when a player's HP is above 50%. DMG decreases by 8% when player HP decreases by 10% (Stacks up to 5) Chun-Li (Blue element/Balance Type Fighter) Leader Skill Effect : Increases ATK by 40% for Balance Type Fighter, with an additional 10% increase in Critical rate

: Increases ATK by 40% for Balance Type Fighter, with an additional 10% increase in Critical rate Special Skill : When attacked, the player will become immune to DMG for 4 seconds (cool time 10 sec.). If player inflicts DMG under 800,000 points when landing attacks, additional 800% of DMG points will be given

: When attacked, the player will become immune to DMG for 4 seconds (cool time 10 sec.). If player inflicts DMG under 800,000 points when landing attacks, additional 800% of DMG points will be given Street Fighter V Skill: Increases ATK by 40% when a player's HP is above 50%. DMG decreases by 8% when player HP decreases by 10% (Stacks up to 5) Luke (Yellow Element/Balance Type Fighter) Leader Skill Effect: Increases ATK by 40% for Balance Type Fighter, with an additional 50% increase in Critical DMG

Increases ATK by 40% for Balance Type Fighter, with an additional 50% increase in Critical DMG Special Skill: 40% chance to reset Active Skill Cooldown upon landing an Active skill No.1 (Cool time 13 sec.)

40% chance to reset Active Skill Cooldown upon landing an Active skill No.1 (Cool time 13 sec.) PVP only: When attacked, attacker's Active Skills Disabled for 3 sec. (Cool time 12sec.)

When attacked, attacker's Active Skills Disabled for 3 sec. (Cool time 12sec.) Street Fighter V Skill: Increases ATK by 40% when a player's HP is above 50%. DMG decreases by 8% when player HP decreases by 10% (Stacks up to 5) Additional beloved fighters such as Akuma, M. Bison will be released progressively at a later time. Other features of The King Of Fighters AllStar update include: 'Dream match' PVP Event – Players can join a match regardless of their fighters' rank, core or buff.

– Players can join a match regardless of their fighters' rank, core or buff. Street Fighter Battle Card – Players utilizing this special battle card will provide positive gameplay attributes including increases in ATK +2%, Active Skill Damage +4.5% and Critical Hit +6%.

Players utilizing this special battle card will provide positive gameplay attributes including increases in ATK +2%, Active Skill Damage +4.5% and Critical Hit +6%. Collaboration Events – In celebration of the Street Fighter V collaboration update, new in-game events will offer unique rewards: Rush Dungeon – Event participants will receive daily special rewards including the Enhancement Hammer, Rubies and the opportunity to obtain the Street Fighter V Soul Random Box Guild Raid – Participating in the event will provide opportunities to earn the Street Fighter V Guild Raid Random Box

– In celebration of the Street Fighter V collaboration update, new in-game events will offer unique rewards: Other Events – The latest update will offer additional in-game content including a Check-in Event, Lucky Chance and Mini Dungeon activities.