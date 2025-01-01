Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gamera Games, Kingdom of Cards, Rubber Duck Games

Kingdom Of Cards Has Released a New Free Demo

You can try out a free demo of the unique resource-builder Kingdom Of Cards, as the game is aiming for a PC release sometime in 2025

Article Summary Explore the world of Kingdom of Cards with a new free demo available on Steam.

Combine cards to craft tools, create units, and build a powerful kingdom.

Strategize resources in this roguelike deck-building game releasing in 2025.

Uncover hundreds of cards, each with unique recipes and game-changing abilities.

Indie game developer Rubber Duck Games and publisher Gamera Games have released a free demo for their upcoming title, Kingdom of Cards. This is a roguelike deck-building strategy game, but really, it feels more like a resource-builder title, as you'll use cards to build your kingdom from a bunch of tents in the woods to a bustling hub that needs defending. The demo, which is available on the game's Steam page, will allow you to play through the tutorial and a little beyond, giving you an idea of what to expect from the game. You can read more about it here, as the team is planning for some kind of release in 2025.

Kingdom of Cards

Combine cards to craft tools and weapons to create different units. Farm your lands with farmers, send an explorer to a cave, a thief to steal a mansion, or soldiers to conquer a town. Manage your resources to create the best units to defeat every boss. Cards can be combined in multiple ways depending on the building used. The game has several buildings that allow players to use cards in multiple ways.

Castle Land – Farm your lands to extract resources. Use resources to craft weapons and tools.

– Farm your lands to extract resources. Use resources to craft weapons and tools. Blacksmith – Craft tools and weapons using items. Discover new cards by experimenting with different items.

– Craft tools and weapons using items. Discover new cards by experimenting with different items. Academy – Teach peasants a profession using tools. Give a peasant an axe, and you'll get a lumberjack that can extract better resources from the forest.

– Teach peasants a profession using tools. Give a peasant an axe, and you'll get a lumberjack that can extract better resources from the forest. Armory – Train your units with different weapons to create soldiers, archers, mages, necromancers, and more.

– Train your units with different weapons to create soldiers, archers, mages, necromancers, and more. Explorer's Clan – This terminal allows players to explore locations. Combine a unit card with a location to explore it and see what the unit found.

– This terminal allows players to explore locations. Combine a unit card with a location to explore it and see what the unit found. Thieves Den – Use units to steal from locations. Send a thief to a manor, town, or castle to see what it gets.

– Use units to steal from locations. Send a thief to a manor, town, or castle to see what it gets. Conqueror's Guild – Conquer locations using units. Each location spawns a combat phase that players must win to get rewards.

There are hundreds of cards to discover throughout the game. To make it easier to view every discovered card, we built an album that displays the card with its name, description, and recipes. We also added card backs to the album, you can select your favorite from a collection of pop culture rubber ducks. Everything in the game runs simultaneously, including combat. This means player units and enemies will attack automatically with random attacks between normal (melee, range, or magic) and special abilities (freeze, stealth, or heal). Some units also have passive abilities that are active throughout the entire combat. Strategize accordingly depending on the type of enemy you are dealing with to keep your units alive. The game has several bosses to defeat. Each boss comes with a set of challenges that dramatically change how the game works, making runs more interesting for players who have mastered the basic mechanics of the game.

