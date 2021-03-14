Klang 2 Is headed To Next-Gen Consoles In Q3 2021

During this weekend's Game Dev Direct, Ratalaika Games and developer Tinimations revealed that Klang 2 will be coming to next-gen consoles. The game was already slated to come out on all three major consoles as well as PC via Steam, but now the game will also be released on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X as a native app. The rhythm-action game is set to delve deeper into the game's storyline and also reveal a little more about Klang's past, while also offering you sick beats that you'll have to bump and weave to. The game is set to come out sometime in Q3 2021. For now, here's a little more info on the game from the developer along with the latest trailer.

"Klang 2's gripping story will flesh out the details laid out in the original Klang while providing an improved rhythm-action experience everyone will love," said Tom-Ivar Arntzen, Tinimations founder and solo developer of Klang 2. "I've listened to feedback from players and fine-tuned the gameplay, focusing on what players loved most and making it even better." City Girl, Strike enemies in rhythm with a mighty tuneblade. Sense the cadence of incoming attacks across 30 handcrafted stages with semi-procedural elements. Defeat powerful bosses who can alter the fabric of a universe formed around melody. Strive for perfection, taking on six sections of increasingly difficult songs at both normal speed and unlockable faster versions of each using mouse and keyboard, gamepad, drawing tablet or touch controls. Crystal caves and ice cream deserts depicted in a techno-greek art style, with inspiration drawn from synthwave, musical symbolism and Mediterranean sculptures, set a beautiful backdrop for the pulsing journey. Follow the sound of 30 intense EDM tunes from lead audio collaborator bLiNd as well as Otographic Music James Landino , and other artists down a narrative path exploring Klang's past, the darkest corners of his mind, and what comes next.