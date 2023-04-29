Kleavor To Debut With Its Shiny Unlocked In Pokémon GO Kleavor, the alternate evolution of Scyther from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, will debut in Pokémon GO in May 2023's Kleavor Raid Day.

The focus of the mysterious Raid Day coming to Pokémon GO in May 2023 has been revealed as Kleavor. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening in the An Instinctive Hero event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 8th, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

New release: The trend of Hisuian Raid Days that Hisuian Braviary started and Hisuian Avalugg continued is back with another banger. This time, we have Kleavor. Kleavor is a different evolutionary path for Scyther rather than Scizor, which was discovered in the open-world RPG game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The game takes place in the land of Hisui, an ancient version of Sinnoh where some Pokémon appear and evolve differently. Scyther is not currently able to evolve into Kleavor in the game.

: It is a Raid Day, after all. Kleavor will be Shiny-capable upon release, and its Shiny rate will be boosted in raids. Raid Day Shiny odds have historically been approximately one in 10. Event bonus: Kleavor will appear more frequently in Raids Increased Shiny rate for Kleavor Earn up to five additional daily Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs during the event and up to two hours afterward. First time we've seen this! The Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to ten on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time.



Here's what else we can expect this May 2023 in Pokémon GO.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this May 2023:

April 17th – May 2nd: Tapu Bulu with a Shiny release

The Raid Hours for the month of May 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023: Shock Drive Genesect, can be Shiny

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this May 2023:

April 17th – May 2nd: Mega Slowbro

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in May 2023:

May 2nd – May 8th, 2023: An Instinctive Hero Event

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in May 2023:

May 2nd, 2023: Alolan Geodude with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from March 2023 until June 1st, 2023: