Konami Unveils Three New Yu-Gi-Oh! Video Game Titles

Konami took to Twitch this morning to reveal that there are three new video games on the way from the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise. During a special "Yu-Gi-Oh! Digital Next" livestream, the company dropped several new titles, which we have descriptions of from them for you here, all of which will bring a different kind of playstyle to both PC and consoles, as well as on mobile. The company also announced that the hit mobile and PC title Duel Links has now achieved 140 million downloads worldwide, as players across the world have collected more than 65 billion cards and have done battle in six billion duels.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel lets players old and new enjoy the hugely popular TCG in digital form. Players across the globe can compete in intense collectible card Duels, both thrilling to play and watch. Unlike other Yu-Gi-Oh! titles that have featured the manga and anime, Master Duel is fully positioned around the TCG, and it promises to be the most complete TCG digital title yet. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is coming worldwide to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam, iOS and Android – and for the first time ever for a Yu-Gi-Oh! title it'll feature stunning 4K graphics on supported devices.

Explore the vibrant world of the popular anime Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, currently airing in Japan, and discover a fun new way to battle in Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel on Nintendo Switch. Based on the Rush Duel card game that's been available in Japan since last year, Rush Duel uses a fun new ruleset that lets you keep on drawing and keep on Summoning! Brace yourself for Duels in which the tide can change very quickly… Duelists can collect Rush Duel cards, build up their own Decks, take on characters from Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens and challenge friends and others across the world. All of this and more is coming when Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel releases this fall in the Americas and Europe.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel changes the game with dramatic four-player Dueling action. Stay tuned for more details about this exciting new Yu-Gi-Oh! project, planned for release on iOS and Android worldwide.