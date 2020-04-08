Konami Updates The Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Tournament Schedule To August

Today Konami announced several new changes to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game tournament schedule, which has been revised due to the coronavirus. According to their information, several tournaments have been postponed or canceled through the month of August 2020. That includes the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship (WCS), originally August 22-23, which has been canceled. All Duel Links players that have qualified for WCS 2020 will receive invitations to compete at WCS 2021. The World Championship Qualifiers (WCQ) for South America in Quito, Ecuador (originally June 5-7), the Central America WCQ in Guadalajara, México (originally June 12-14), and the North America WCQ in Orlando, Florida (originally June 19-21) are canceled. Duelists who received invitations to 2020 WCQs will receive invitations to compete at the 2021 WCQs. The remaining events of the WCQ – National Championships and the Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series (YCS) in Pasadena (originally May 23-24) have both been postponed. Here's the company's statement on the new changes of events.

"As we monitor developments related to this pandemic, we continue to take seriously the guidelines and recommendations put forth by government health authorities and experts. In keeping with those guidelines and in recognizing our own responsibility to prioritize the health and safety of our entire Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG community, it is with heavy hearts that we announce the following changes to our 2020 events schedule," the company said in a statement. "We realize the WCQ – National Championships and WCQs are not just the qualifying events for the World Championships, but also an important chance to crown the best in Yu-Gi-Oh! in each country, as well as on each continent. To ensure this opportunity is still afforded to Duelists around the world, we're excited to continue to host National Championships in Latin America and Europe, State Championships in Oceania, as well as host Championships in Central, South and North America along with Europe and Oceania later this year. We will share further details regarding these tournaments in the future. As circumstances evolve, we will continue to communicate with you often and will provide any new information, including updates on the status of postponed and future events, as it becomes available."

No word yet from the company how the rest of the year will pan out, but for the most part, this effectively kills the majority of the season. So at this point, its safe to assume Konami will not be coming back with a competitive tournament schedule this year. How that will impact the game in 20201 or the sales of cards which players won't be able to use to compete with it a totally different story. We'll keep an eye on the matter to see how it plays out.