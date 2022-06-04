Krafton Announces New Details For The PUBG Nations Cup 2022

Krafton Inc. has revealed new details for the next PUBG Battlegrounds major esports event as the PUBG Nations Cup 2022 returns next week. Kicking off in Bangkok on June 16th with the first live audience since late 2019, the four-day event will put some of the best teams from across the globe representing their home country in a special tournament to see who is home to the best of the best. What's more, they have brought back the Pick'em Challenge for those looking to get a little glory of your own by picking who wins it all. We have the rundown below of how everything is set to play out less than two weeks from now, with your chance to root for your home team via Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.

PUBG Nations Cup 2022 Schedule

PNC 2022 returns after a two-year hiatus and runs from June 16 through June 19 in Bangkok, Thailand at the True Icon Hall in Iconsiam Mall with the matches beginning each day at 7am ET. The event is the first PUBG Esports event to return to a live audience since the PUBG Global Championship in November 2019. To celebrate, Krafton is distributing free tickets on-site at the True Icon Hall. The venue accommodates up to 1,200 spectators and tickets will be distributed first-come, first-served.

Event & Points Structure

PNC 2022 brings together 64 players from 16 territories across four regions ranging from the Americas (United States, Canada, Brazil, Argentina), Asia Pacific (Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Australia), Asia (Korea, China, Japan, Chinese Taipei) and Europe (United Kingdom, Finland, Germany, Turkey). Team United States features Sharpshot4k (Bing Bang Boom), Shrimzy (Soniqs), Kickstart (EUnited) and hwinn (Soniqs) as Shrimzy and hwinn look to help the United States capture the second ever PNC championship and continue their winning streak after claiming the PUBG Continental Series 6 championship with Soniqs in April. PNC will follow the 'point rule' structure that combines elimination points and placement points. There will be five matches per day with a total of 20 matches played on Erangel and Miramar. The team that collects the most overall points after 20 matches will be crowned the PNC 2022 champions.

Prize Pool Breakdown

The purse for PNC 2022 is $500,000 and the prize money for the top three teams will be distributed as follows:

First-Place: $100,000

Second-Place: $58,000

Third-Place: $50,000

Pick'em Challenge

The Pick'em Challenge returns for PNC 2022 and viewers will have the opportunity to predict the final winning team. Voting coupons used to pick the winner can be obtained by purchasing in-game PNC 2022 skins and items. Thirty percent of the net sales will be contributed to the overall prize pool and distributed to participating teams.