Kylian Mbappé & Sam Kerr Named FIFA 23's Cover Athletes

EA Sports have revealed the two cover athletes coming to FIFA 23 as they have chosen Kylian Mbappé and Sam Kerr. Mbappé and Kerr will be featured together on the title's Ultimate Edition Global cover, which you can see below, as well as their own individual covers for the main game. Which, incidentally, this year's game marks the first time they have had a global cover featuring a woman player. Mbappé will feature on the title's Standard Edition, while Kerr will be featured on the Standard Edition in Australia and New Zealand, as well as a worldwide Amazon exclusive. We have a few quotes from both athletes and the company below as the trailer for the game will debut tomorrow.

"Both Kylian and Sam are generational talents, and having them grace the covers of the final FIFA is a monumental moment not only for the franchise, but for EA Sports as a whole," said David Jackson, VP Brand, EA Sports FC. "FIFA 23 is our most innovative and feature packed title ever and we're energized to have two of football's greatest players share their love of the game with fans around the world."

"It's an honour and a dream come true to be on the cover of FIFA 23," said Sam Kerr. "It's been incredible to work with Kylian and the whole EA Sports team, and I can't wait for fans to get their hands on a copy of the game".

"I'm thrilled to have been picked to be on the cover of EA Sports FIFA for the 3rd time, and I'm even more excited to share a cover honouring women's football with a great player like Sam Kerr," said Kylian Mbappé. "As a huge fan of the game, I'm excited for the final FIFA and can't wait to see you all on the pitch."