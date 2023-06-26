Posted in: 2K Games, Games, LEGO 2K Drive, Video Games | Tagged: 2k Games, lego, LEGO 2K Drive

LEGO 2K Drive Reveals Drive Pass Season 1 Contents

2K Games shows off what's coming for Drive Pass Season 1 in LEGO 2K Drive, as we're getting some Fast & Furious content and more.

2K Games have finally revealed details for the seasonal LEGO 2K Drive content as they showed off what's to come in Drive Pass Season 1. And they're kicking that content off with something awesome as they have added some additions from the Fast & Furious franchise, as you'll be getting two iconic cars used in the films. Plus a new group for you to compete against in several challenges, other cars added to the mix, a ton of cosmetics, and more. We have more details about everything in the pass below, along with a features trailer, as it will be released on Wednesday, June 28th.

"All players can play through 100 tiers, earn additional free in-game rewards, and discover all-new free challenges across Bricklandia. There are no time limits for LEGO 2K Drive Seasons, so players can pick up and play each Season at their own pace. Players that have been enjoying the Free version of a Season and decide to upgrade to the Premium version of Drive Pass Season 1 will instantly unlock all the Premium in-game rewards they have earned based on their current level. For those who purchase the Premium Drive Pass for Season 1, which is included in the Year 1 Drive Pass, the new content includes the following."

10 New Vehicles – As seen in the Fast & Furious films, the 1970 Dodge Charger R/T and the Nissan Skyline GT-R can be unlocked within Season 1. Both rides are just what players need to experience your next quarter-mile race in style.

– As seen in the Fast & Furious films, the 1970 Dodge Charger R/T and the Nissan Skyline GT-R can be unlocked within Season 1. Both rides are just what players need to experience your next quarter-mile race in style. Bricklandia's Fast Crew – A new group that is making its mark across Bricklandia. Sisters Rita and Lita Malachi are pros behind the wheel, backed up by their pilot Doug and resident techie Ronnie. Players with the Premium Drive Pass can add the Fast Crew to their collection of Minifigure Drivers.

– A new group that is making its mark across Bricklandia. Sisters Rita and Lita Malachi are pros behind the wheel, backed up by their pilot Doug and resident techie Ronnie. Players with the Premium Drive Pass can add the Fast Crew to their collection of Minifigure Drivers. Brick Packs, Stickers, and More – Players can take their creativity in the Garage to new heights with new packs, stickers, flairs, and more.

