Posted in: Games, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Batman, lego, lego batman, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, tt games

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Releases Legacy Video

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight dropped a new featurette video featuring several people discussing the legacy of the Dark Knight

Article Summary LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight releases a new video highlighting Batman’s enduring legacy.

Insights from James Gunn, Jim Lee, and game developers showcase what makes Batman iconic in gaming.

Players can explore Gotham, use Bat-gadgets, and join a family of heroes to face classic DC villains.

All-new combat system, challenging difficulty modes, and customizable Batcave debut in this 2026 game.

WB Games and TT Games released a new vignette for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, discussing the legacy of Batman himself. The video, which you can check out above, features several individuals who may know a thing or two about the character, including James Gunn (Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, DC Studios), Jim Lee (President, Publisher & Chief Creative Officer, DC), Jonathan Smith (Strategic Director & Head of Development Team, TT Games), Jesper C. Nielsen (Creative Lead, The LEGO Group), and other members of the development team for this game. Enjoy the video as the game is still being planned for release in 2026.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

The adventure begins with the origins of Batman as a young Bruce Wayne trains with The League of Shadows, and throughout the story-led campaign, players will build a family of allies with well-known characters including Jim Gordon, Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, Catwoman, and Talia al Ghul to help confront an ever-growing threat from a Rogues Gallery of DC Super-Villains, facing the likes of The Joker, The Penguin, Poison Ivy, Ra's al Ghul, Bane, and more.

With a dynamic new LEGO Batman combat system that encapsulates the Caped Crusader's distinctive fighting style, every hit packs a punch, with fluid attack chains, counters, and over-the-top takedowns. Whether playing as Batman solo or in the two-player local cooperative mode, players can use iconic Bat-gadgets such as Batarangs to distract or stun enemies and the Batclaw to reel them in. Partner characters have their own signature gear, including Jim Gordon's foam sprayer, Robin's line launcher, and Catwoman's whip, providing a variety of options to approach every enemy encounter and boss battle. For those looking for a tougher playthrough, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight goes beyond the familiar LEGO game experience with the new Caped Crusader enhanced difficulty setting and an even more challenging Dark Knight difficulty level.

The game takes place against the backdrop of Gotham City, an open-world LEGO playground full of crimes to stop, puzzles to solve, rewards to collect, and surprises to discover around every corner, down every alleyway, and on every rooftop. Players can grapple, glide, or drive through the environment, zipping from building to building with Batman's grapple launcher, soaring over the city with the Batglider, or cruising around in style with a range of Batmobiles and Batcycles. The Batcave can also be customized to display vehicles, trophies, and collectibles, plus an assortment of wearable Batsuits based on past Batman-related media.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!