Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii Held New Direct Video

SEGA held a new direct video this week, showing off more of Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii and what you can expect to play

Set sail as Goro Majima, an ex-yakuza turned pirate, seeking lost memories and legendary treasure.

Engage in real-time cannon battles and board enemy ships for epic crew vs. crew brawls.

Switch between "Mad Dog" and "Sea Dog" styles for explosive combos and dynamic combat.

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio held a new Direct livestream this week for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, revealing much more of the game than we've seen so far. The 13-minute video, which you can check out above, highlights much of the content they've only shown in photos so far, as well as new items not yet discussed. These include ship customization, crew building, side experiences, New Game+, and more. Enjoy the video as the game will be released on February 28, 2025, for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Embark on an over-the-top, modern-day pirate adventure with an ex-yakuza, now pirate captain and his crew as they engage in exhilarating combat on land and sea in the hunt for lost memories and a legendary treasure. Goro Majima, a notorious ex-yakuza suddenly finds himself shipwrecked on a remote island in the Pacific. Unable to remember even his own name, he sets sail in search of clues to his lost memories, accompanied by a boy named Noah who saved his life. Before long, they're caught up in a conflict between cutthroat criminals, modern-day pirates, and other scoundrels over a legendary treasure. Assemble a one-of-a-kind crew while upgrading your ship as you explore the open sea and forge your legend in the cannon fire of foes, unexpected friendships, and immense riches made along the way.

When an enemy pirate ship catches you in their sights, an exhilarating real-time cannon battle breaks out. Quickly maneuver into position while avoiding fire, then deliver devastating damage to board the enemy ship and take down the captain in all-out crew vs. crew brawls. Conquer the seas, discover hidden islands and acquire loads of loot like a true yakuza pirate! Dynamically switch between the "Mad Dog" and "Sea Dog" fighting styles to mix-up attacks and deliver explosive combos, juggles, and aerial takedowns that reward your creativity with over-the-top action. With "Mad Dog" style, utilize speed, agility, and flair to deliver precise yet powerful blows that stun your enemies into submission. Or make enemies walk the plank with the "Sea Dog" style that has you dual-wielding short swords and deploying tricky pirate tools to kick some serious booty.

