Looking Back At The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon Part 12

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On February 3rd, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the Sun & Moon base set that kicked off a whole new era of cards. Based on the Sun & Moon games, this expansion was the first to feature Alolan Pokémon. This set also introduced GX cards, which replaced the previous EX style of cards as both standard Ultra Rare pulls and Full Arts. This is also the set that revolutionized how Secret Rare cards are handled, drastically increasing the number of these special pulls from the previous XY era by introducing Rainbow Rare cards, which feature the GX cards in a textured card with a silvery, rainbow color palette. We continue our journey (which you can follow at the Sun & Moon tag) with the Rainbow Rares of the set. Note that, because the Rainbow Rares don't feature different base artwork than the Full Arts, this will touch on the value so that completionist collectors know what they're in for.

Solgaleo GX Rainbow Rare: This is the third most valuable Secret Rare and the seventh most valuable of Sun & Moon Base, at a value of $20.02 as of this writing. That is a pretty big drop-off after the two top slots of Umbreon and Espeon, but it is still a pretty average value for Rainbow Rares. Later sets in Sun & Moon will see more Rainbow Rares at higher values, which some collectors enjoy, but I personally love a set that is a bit easier to complete. Sun & Moon drastically increased the number of Secret Rares per set, making sets more difficult to complete from that point and onward… but at least the first set in the era isn't a nightmare to get a full set of like later expansions in the era like Team Up and Cosmic Eclipse.

Taruos may be an O.G. classic, but this Rainbow Rare hovers around a current market price of $9.71. Value aside, though, it's nice to see a Kanto favorite get a spotlight like this. Gumshoos GX Rainbow Rare: The is the least valuable Rainbow Rare in the set and currently has a market price lower than even the standard Umbreon GX, much less the Full Art or Rainbow Rare. The Pokémon TCG are some wild ones for putting this in the first set of the era, as it isn't the most popular or visually interesting species, but hey… a Rainbow pull is a Rainbow pull, and I'd smile if I ever pull this little weirdo.

Next time, we will continue with our spotlight on the Secret Rare cards of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon.