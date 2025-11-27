Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Evil Corp Games, Skye, Unboxathon

Loot Box Clicker Unboxathon Arrives This December

Unbox all sorts of random packages to find out what you may have unexpectedly bought as Unboxathon arrives on Steam this December

Article Summary Unboxathon launches on Steam this December, offering a quirky loot box clicker experience for PC players.

Open mystery boxes, collect rare items, and sell them for profits to unlock even more valuable loot.

Upgrade gameplay with new bubble types, better box tiers, bonus effects, and a vast tech tree of perks.

Play the demo now with two box types, multiple languages, and a sneak peek at the satisfying gameplay loop.

Indie game developer Skye <3 and publisher Evil Corp Games both confirmed the official launch date of their upcoming game, Unboxathon. In case you missed this one, the game centeres around you opening mystery boxes you collect and selling them online. To what purpose? Who knows and who cares?! Its just fun to do. You can check out what the game is like in the latest trailer above, as it will be released on PC via Steam on December 8, 2025.

Unboxathon

Unboxathon is a cute, content-packed, incremental game about opening mystery boxes. Find rare items, upgrade your skills, and unlock new boxes & features! Collect shiny items, pop bubble wrap, and materialize artifacts out of thin air. Can you find your lost childhood plush? You'll collect mystery boxes from each bubble, before cutting them open and sifting through the packaging to acquire loot such as futuristic helmets, pairs of comfy socks, and even magical artifacts.

Sell these on and use the profit to gain boxes with a better quality of loot, gameplay-changing bubbles, and stat-boosting upgrades such as the number of bubbles spawning per second, chain reactions, ricochets and more. This playable slice of Unboxathon features the same, satisfying, bubble-popping gameplay, with 2 out of 6 unlockable boxes and 10% of possible tech tree unlocks compared to the full version. The demo is also localized in English, Portuguese (Brazilian), Japanese, Chinese, and Russian.

Pop 'Til You Drop: Pop all manner of bubbles, big, small and with different gameplay effects and bonuses to earn additional mystery boxes.

Pop all manner of bubbles, big, small and with different gameplay effects and bonuses to earn additional mystery boxes. Literal Boxes Full of Loot: Open up boxes of different rarities, including "Magical Relics" or "Luxury Goods" to get increasingly valuable loot and shiny, collectible items.

Open up boxes of different rarities, including "Magical Relics" or "Luxury Goods" to get increasingly valuable loot and shiny, collectible items. Upgrade, Upgrade, Upgrade: Sell those items for profit and use those earnings to unlock incremental upgrades affecting your bubble bonuses, special bubbles, box quality, and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!