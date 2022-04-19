Lost Ark Releases New Details & Trailers For April 2022 Update

Amazon Games released a new trailer for Lost Ark today, going over some of the new content on the way for the 2022 Update. Previously we discussed the new class coming to the game as players will soon have the Glaivier, and we have more info below about the new region coming to the game from the team. But those looking to jump into all of the action for what is being called "Battle for the Throne of Chaos", it will all go live on April 21st at 12am PT. Enjoy the trailer below!

The settlers of South Vern borrowed technology from many different races to turn this once-barren land into a place of abundant waters and green pastures. Hearing rumors of the dangers that plagued North Vern, the Senate shut South Vern down and formed a new knightly order. Suspecting that something was amiss, Ealyn, the Queen of Vern ordered Knight Commander Avele to investigate. What could be happening to this peaceful continent? Uncover the mysteries of South Vern as you venture into this new region, encounter new characters, and complete quests. South Vern will join Punika as the second Tier 3 continent, requiring an item level of 1340 to begin. For our newer players, we'll be sharing more information on how to work your way toward Tier 3 and join this new adventure.

South Vern and the Glaivier Advanced Class are not the only things that will arrive in April. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more release specifics, such as new log-in rewards, in-game events, skins & store updates, and (okay, we'll spoil one now), a Feiton powerpass that provides item level 960 gear to level your new Glaivier, or any other character you'd like! Some of the Quality of Life Improvements include: