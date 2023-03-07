Lost Ark Reveals New Details To The March 2023 Update Amazon Games will be releasing a new update for Lost Ark next week, which will include major battles and The Artist.

Amazon Games have revealed new info for the incoming March update for Lost Ark, including the official release date for the content. We now know the content will be released on March 15, and with it comes the all-new class known as The Artist, as well as a major update they're calling the "Art Of War" that will come with a number of features. Not to mention the big 48v48 battlefield. We got more notes from he devs below, and you can get detailed info about The Artist in their latest blog.

The Artist

The Artist is the first Advanced Class of an entirely new class category – Specialists – who will have more than one appearance in 2023. With her magical brush and flowing ink, the Artist is capable of tactical versatility with illusion powers, and specializes in supporting her team. Below is some topline information about the new class:

The Artist's Class identity is built around the Harmony Meter Identity Gauge. Landing skills on enemies will fill up three Harmony Orbs which can be used to cast two Identity Skills – Moonfall and Sunrise.

Similar to other Advanced Classes, the Artist has two unique Class Engravings: Full Bloom, which improves her support capabilities, and Recurrence, which bolsters her offense.

The Artist's skill categories consist of Stroke, Paint and Masterwork skills; players can choose to attack foes directly or summon beasts or dimensional energy to inflict damage by painting them.

Lost Ark: Art Of War

In addition, March's "Art of War" update will feature a few Progression Events, including the Punika Powerpass, Hyper Express Plus and Story Express events, which will all run from March 15 to June 14. It will also introduce the 48v48 PvP Tulubik Battlefield along with quality of life updates, balance changes, new events, cosmetics and the third Ark Pass. You can find further details about the upcoming events below:

Players will receive a Punika Powerpass after completing Punika's quest "Berver's Friend" during, or before, the event period. With this version of the Punika Powerpass, players will receive Item Level 1340 gear.

Players will also be able to designate one character between item Level 1340 and 1445 on their roster to participate in the Hyper Express Plus Event, where they'll earn honing materials to quickly level up to Item Level 1445 and beyond.

With the Story Express Event, players can clear story missions to level up a character from Item level 1 to Item level 1340 and earn rewards like Item Level 1340 Argos Legendary Gear that will help them progress even further.