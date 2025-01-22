Posted in: DONTNOD Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Receives New Release Dates

After having already been pushed back, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage has revaled the dates for Tape 1 and Tape 2 in early 2025

Article Summary Lost Records: Bloom & Rage announces new release dates for Tape 1 and Tape 2 in early 2025.

The game costs $40 for 10-12 hours of content split between the two Tapes.

Explore 1995 & 2022 in a gripping narrative adventure from the creators of Life is Strange.

Join Swann & friends on a journey of mystery and friendship in Velvet Cove.

Developer and publisher DON'T NOD has revealed the release dates for the first two Tapes in their game Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. If you'll recall, the game was originally pushed back to Q1 2025, but no further information was revealed at the time about how the release schedule would work out. We now know that the game will be released in sections called Tapes, fitting the motif of the things being recorded on videotape. Tape 1 (Bloom) will be released on February 18. However, Tape 2 (Rage) has been pushed back by a month and will now be released on April 15. We also found out today the game will run you $40, and the two tapes together will give you 10-12 hours of content.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Rewind back to 1995 in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, a brand-new narrative adventure from the creative minds behind the critically acclaimed series Life is Strange. Film your last summer in Velvet Cove playing as Swann, a quirky introvert who loves capturing reality through the lens of her trusty camcorder. Get to know Nora, the rebellious firecracker; Autumn, the thoughtful leader; and Kat, enigmatic and strong-willed. From making music videos in Nora's garage to sharing secrets under the stars… to discovering dark places shrouded in mystery – it's gonna be a summer packed with unforgettable moments for this newfound sisterhood.

As summer comes to an end, so does their friendship. A downward spiral culminates in an unexplained event that makes them promise to never see each other again. Now, twenty-seven years later, fate reunites them to confront the long-buried secret that they left behind in 1995. The girls' promise, made all those years ago, forever altered the course of their lives. The reason behind this promise is in your hands as you make choices both in the past and the present. Shape the narrative of both timelines, in 1995 and in 2022.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!