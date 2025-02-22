Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: AMC Games, Lucky Tower Ultimate, Studio Seufz

Lucky Tower Ultimate Receives Aptly Named "Content" Update

Lucky Tower Ultimate has released a second major update, and in true fashion, took the funny approach and called it the "Content" Update

Indie game developer Studio Seufz and publisher AMC Games dropped a new free update for Lucky Tower Ultimate while the game sites in Early Access. Staying true to the nature of the game, the second major update is called the "Content" Update, as they have added new characters, new enemies, new weapons, and other improvements to the title. We have the details below as the content is now live.

Chosen by the community, for (and to spite) the community by way of voting, the "Content" Update contains this curated collection of characters and chaos:

The Pipefitter: A team of industrious sisters in the village that let you carry more tower items outside. Build chutes to use inside the tower to transport items to different segments in the same run. Convenient!

A team of industrious sisters in the village that let you carry more tower items outside. Build chutes to use inside the tower to transport items to different segments in the same run. Convenient! The Bard: Complete the Bard's calamitous quest that results in what could be considered a criminal activity: locate his corpse in the tower (found in new, random places every run) to find a new instrument or other useful item from his pockets. Creepy!

Complete the Bard's calamitous quest that results in what could be considered a criminal activity: locate his corpse in the tower (found in new, random places every run) to find a new instrument or other useful item from his pockets. Creepy! Snowy & Puffles: Inspired by one from the original Lucky Tower web game, a trap involving three doors with names above them. Choose one and choose carefully – this door closes behind you and you'll face whatever is in it. It might be a harmless snail, a peasant companion, or a tough enemy. Choices!

Inspired by one from the original Lucky Tower web game, a trap involving three doors with names above them. Choose one and choose carefully – this door closes behind you and you'll face whatever is in it. It might be a harmless snail, a peasant companion, or a tough enemy. Choices! The Pipes: With the Pipefitter's arrival comes more visible piping, but it's horrible. They shake, collapse, and can contain a range of materials ranging from corrosive to inconsequential. Crappy construction!

With the Pipefitter's arrival comes more visible piping, but it's horrible. They shake, collapse, and can contain a range of materials ranging from corrosive to inconsequential. Crappy construction! Bear Trap, Rake: Exactly what it sounds like in a cartoon context. Clear and classic!

Exactly what it sounds like in a cartoon context. Clear and classic! Additional Content: Commentary in 270 new voice lines Compartments, unique rooms: Machine Room & Spike Room Cool cuts: The Barber now sells beards Culture via new, weird architecture all over the tower Collectible new Steam Achievements Auto coin collection and quality of life improvements



