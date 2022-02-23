Lugia Legendary Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Tour: Johto

It's time to begin preparing for this weekend's mega-event Pokémon GO Tour: Johto. This remote, ticketed event will feature all five Johto Legendaries in Tier Five raids including Lugia, Ho-Oh, Entei, Suicune, and Raikou. All of them will be available to encounter in their Shiny forms. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Lugia and perfect your catching strategy during Pokémon GO Tour: Johto.

Top Lugia Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Lugia counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Lick, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Avalanche)

Mega Manectric (Thunder Fang, Wild Charge)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Crunch)

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Lugia with efficiency.

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Origin Form Giratina (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Weavile (Snarl, Avalanche)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Hoopa Confined (Astonish, Shadow Ball)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

The minimum to take Lugia down is four trainers. Going in with a party of six good trainers or more is the best bet if you cannot guarantee that all trainers will use the top counters and moves. Be certain to power up your Pokémon as well for the best results.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Note that if you encounter a Shiny in a Tier Five raids, it is a guaranteed first ball catch, so I'd suggest switching to Pinap Berries to increase the amount of Lugia Candy you earn.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Lugia will have a CP of 2115 in normal weather conditions and 2645 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this Pokémon.

Stay tuned for more in-depth Pokémon GO Tour: Johto coverage.