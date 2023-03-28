Lugia Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2023 Our Lugia Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will help you battle, defeat, and Shiny hunt this Psychic/Flying-type Legendary Bird.

This week brings a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO. The main draw is the return of Lugia to Tier Five Raids, as well as the return of Mega Alakazam to Mega Raids. Lugia will run for two weeks, appearing in both this week's and next week's Raid Hour. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Lugia in Tier Five Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Lugia Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Lugia counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Avalanche

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Lugia with efficiency.

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Weavile: Snarl, Avalanche

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Lugia can be defeated with four trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have five or more players. Three elite Trainers can do it, but it's exceptionally difficult. Be prepared, as Lugia is quite tanky.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Lugia will have a CP of 2115 in normal weather conditions and 2645 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this Pokémon.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!