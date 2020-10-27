Lugia With Aeroblast Finally Comes To Pokémon GO Next Week

It was a simpler time. Before the March 2020 lockdown that came as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Niantic was set to host a Lugia Raid Weekend in Pokémon GO's that would debut the Legendary Pokémon's signature move of Aeroblast. Then, the game shifted its planned events, prolonging the stay of certain raid bosses and postponing Lugia. Since then, the game has featured the Shiny release of multiple Legendary and Mythical Pokémon, the long-awaited return of favorites such as Rayquaza and Giratina, and even the introduction of entirely new Legendaries including Reshiram, Zekrom, and Kyurem. It seemed, for a time, that Pokémon GO had moved on from Lugia… until now. We finally have a release date for Aeroblast Lugia and, barring catastrophe (picture Lugia crossing its… fingers? feathers? appendages?), it seems as if this will finally happen.

After leaving Pokémon GO trainers to speculate for more than half a year, Niantic has finally announced that Lugia will return to raids following Darkrai's tenure. This confirms Lugia as the "familiar" Pokémon that Niantic has been teasing for November. It will be featured as the Tier Five raid boss from November 5th at 1 PM to November 16th at 1 PM Pacific and it will indeed feature the Charged Attack of Aeroblast. Aeroblast is a Flying-type move that will enrich Lugia's move pool and will be available only through raiding the Pokémon during the above tenure or using an Elite Charged TM on a Lugia caught at a different time.

Lugia's Shiny form has already been released and featured multiple times after its debut, so Shiny Lugia will also be available through these raids. Following Lugia's stay in Pokémon GO, the Generation Five "Swords of Justice" trio (Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion) will take over as the raid bosses for just a little over a week.