Madden NFL 21 Is headed To Google Stadia This Week

Be the face of a new generation poised for glory and prove your skeptics wrong in Face of the Franchise: Rise to Fame. Pull up for a brand-new season of fresh and fun Ultimate Team content and competitive team building. Earn MUT coins via Ultimate Team Challenges and finesse your depth chart via strategic decisions. Squad up and take down the competition in Madden's fastest co-op eliminator mode featuring 5-minute games, unique stadium and commentary, dynamic rules and icons of football culture.

Play through a full NFL career and leave your legacy as a player, coach or owner with single-player and multiplayer online-connected leagues. Compete with up to 32 teams in your quest for a Super Bowl Dynasty. Complete each season with a bid to the annual Pro Bowl and earn Seasonal Awards. Compete in head-to-head online and offline games (single and multi-player) or single player offline against the CPU. Customize your game settings including time of quarters, rules, stadiums, and uniforms.