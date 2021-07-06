Magic: The Gathering "Adventures" Gathering On Gather: A Recap

Today was, suffice to say, an interesting day for many content creators focused on Magic: The Gathering, the premier trading card game by Wizards of the Coast. Quite a few people got the exclusive invitation to attend a meeting through Gather, an online meeting interface that is typically used for office conferences but can be used to great effect in a myriad of other ways, to preview Adventures in the Forgotten Realms the next expansion set for Magic. We got one of those invitations, and what we beheld was quite the spectacle!

When we entered the meeting rooms, styled like a non-descript older RPG video game's many dungeon chambers, at some point, the lot of us, content creators all, reached a five-way fork in the path. These forks appeared much like the planeswalker symbol that Magic: The Gathering is well-known to use in their product promotion and packaging. As it were, the chambers ahead were modeled after each color of mana. One by one, we funneled into the chambers and into our own journeys beside.

Now, one thing that should be mentioned is that Gather may be prone to a few lag issues, especially for a server as congested as this one ultimately was. We frequently found ourselves lagging immensely, making some of the puzzles, such as one below, a nightmare to navigate, as they were based on walking in certain areas (think the Ecruteak City Gym in Pokémon Gold, Silver, and Crystal versions, only with less character movement controls, if it were possible). This is by no means anyone's explicit fault, but it made the experience a little more frustrating than we planned for.

Aside from the issues with movement lag, this was actually one of the coolest things we've done with Wizards of the Coast for their Magic: The Gathering promotions. We met Dragons of all chromatic types, toppled statues, and previewed a few cards from Adventures in the Forgotten Realms for ourselves (which we will be showing off later this evening). But what do you think? If you've used Gather before, did the interface lend itself well to a dungeon crawl, in theory? Was it a good innovation either way? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!