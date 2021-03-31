Magic: The Gathering Artist Issues Apology After Art Theft Claims

Posted on | by Joshua Nelson | Comments

Previously, we reported claims of art theft by Magic: The Gathering illustrator Jason Felix against fan artist and aspiring Wizards of the Coast illustrator Kitt Lapeña and fantasy artist Raymond Swanland. We have received updated word that Felix has now apologized publicly for his part in the art theft on the card Crux of Fate from the Strixhaven: School of Mages "Mystical Archives".

The full art for Crux of Fate from the Fate Reforged expansion set for Magic: The Gathering. Here, illustrated by Michael Komarck.
The full art for Crux of Fate from the Fate Reforged expansion set for Magic: The Gathering. Here, illustrated by Michael Komarck.

On Twitter, following allegations of art theft which were circulated quite widely along the social media platform, Felix had this to say on the matter.

While being overworked may be seen as a tough sell of an excuse for art theft by many, Felix did follow this apology up by offering to compensate both Lapeña and Swanland for their part in creating the art for this card, as well as offering to advocate that their names be on the card's artist credits in place of his own.

When reached out for a comment on the apology, Lapeña simply directed us to a public statement of theirs, stating that they are working something out with Wizards of the Coast surrounding the art theft. As to what exactly that "something" is, we may never know but we expect it to be something positive and mutually beneficial for both Wizards and Lapeña.

Crux of Fate, as well as many other wonderful cards in the Mystical Archives, will be available in Strixhaven: School of Mages booster packs and other such products. It is unclear whether Lapeña and Swanland will have their names on future print runs of the card or even if they'll be credited on the digital copies on Magic Arena or Magic: The Gathering Online, but we can remain hopeful!

Crux of Fate from the Strixhaven: School of Mages Mystical Archive for Magic: The Gathering. Ultimately, jointly illustrated by Jason Felix, Kitt Lapeña, and Raymond Swanland.
Crux of Fate from the Strixhaven: School of Mages "Mystical Archive" for Magic: The Gathering. Ultimately, jointly illustrated by Jason Felix, Kitt Lapeña, and Raymond Swanland.

What do you think of this story? Did Lapeña and Swanland get the fair treatment they deserve? And are you excited for Strixhaven? Let us know in the comments below!

About Joshua Nelson

Josh Nelson is a Magic: The Gathering deckbuilding savant, a self-proclaimed scholar of all things Sweeney Todd, and, of course, a writer for Bleeding Cool. In their downtime, Josh can be found painting models, playing Magic, or possibly preaching about the horrors and merits of anthropophagy. You can find them on Twitter at @Burning_Inquiry for all your burning inquiries.

envelope  