Magic: The Gathering Artist Issues Apology After Art Theft Claims

Previously, we reported claims of art theft by Magic: The Gathering illustrator Jason Felix against fan artist and aspiring Wizards of the Coast illustrator Kitt Lapeña and fantasy artist Raymond Swanland. We have received updated word that Felix has now apologized publicly for his part in the art theft on the card Crux of Fate from the Strixhaven: School of Mages "Mystical Archives".

On Twitter, following allegations of art theft which were circulated quite widely along the social media platform, Felix had this to say on the matter.

Crux of Fate. I've waited to make a public response because I wanted to reach out to the affected artists Kitt Lapeña, Raymond Swanland and WotC first. I was overworked, but that's no excuse. I messed up and I'm trying to make amends. — Jason Felix (@Art_JasonFelix) March 31, 2021

While being overworked may be seen as a tough sell of an excuse for art theft by many, Felix did follow this apology up by offering to compensate both Lapeña and Swanland for their part in creating the art for this card, as well as offering to advocate that their names be on the card's artist credits in place of his own.

I will be compensating the artists, and hope to advocate for their names to be on the card instead of my own. The artists did not deserve this. It's not much and I don't expect forgiveness. — Jason Felix (@Art_JasonFelix) March 31, 2021

When reached out for a comment on the apology, Lapeña simply directed us to a public statement of theirs, stating that they are working something out with Wizards of the Coast surrounding the art theft. As to what exactly that "something" is, we may never know but we expect it to be something positive and mutually beneficial for both Wizards and Lapeña.

-1/8) I am in communication with Jason and the people at @wizards_magic

You may visit Jason's profile to see his apology statement.

On the other hand, the people at Magic and I are working something out.🤞 -(continued) pic.twitter.com/SNqEqKhNxB — 𝚜𝚌𝚊𝚛𝚢𝚙𝚎𝚝 (@omgscarypet) March 31, 2021

Crux of Fate, as well as many other wonderful cards in the Mystical Archives, will be available in Strixhaven: School of Mages booster packs and other such products. It is unclear whether Lapeña and Swanland will have their names on future print runs of the card or even if they'll be credited on the digital copies on Magic Arena or Magic: The Gathering Online, but we can remain hopeful!

