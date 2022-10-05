Magic: The Gathering Beta Dark Ritual Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Dark Ritual, a card from the Limited Edition Beta core set for Magic: The Gathering, up for auction! This card is part of a five-card cycle that also includes Healing Salve, Ancestral Recall, Lightning Bolt, and Giant Growth. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, October 5th, to place a bid on this iconic Magic trading card.

This card is part of a cycle of five cards from Beta (comprised of four common cards and one rare card) that do something relating to a value of three. While Ancestral Recall is quite the sought-after outlier in the cycle, being the rare therein, each of these cards is still something special for this reason. Dark Ritual, as you can see, is the black card in the cycle, which spans all colors in the game. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Magic: The Gathering Dark Ritual Limited Edition (Beta) CGC Trading Card Game Near Mint+ 7.5 (Wizards of the Coast, 1993) Common. The card offered here is from the initial released set for the widely popular TCG, Magic: The Gathering, Dark Ritual. The card allows the player to add 3 black mana to their mana pool. The artwork is done by Sandra Everingham. CGC has certified 11 copies earning Near Mint+ 7.5 grade with 20 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this iconic Magic: The Gathering card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, October 5th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!